Dubai – e& has celebrated the next generation of Emirati tech leaders as its flagship AI Graduate Programme marked a new milestone. Since its launch in 2021, the e& AI Graduate Programme has hired 284 exceptional Emirati graduates, underscoring the Group’s commitment to nurturing local talent and building a future-ready digital workforce.

The latest cohort was honoured at a graduation held at Atlantis, Dubai, celebrating their successful completion of the programme and their readiness to contribute to the UAE’s innovation-driven economy.

The event brought together 500 attendees with senior e& leaders in attendance. The families of the 25 latest graduates also joined the ceremony to celebrate this milestone in nurturing the next generation of AI-driven innovators. The ceremony was followed by the One& Celebration, where e&'s Group CEO and senior leadership recognised the AI Graduates and standout employees from across the company who embody the group's values of innovation and excellence.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&, said: “Our AI Graduate Programme stands as a benchmark for excellence in emerging talent development, empowering them with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven world. As technological advancements reshape industries, this initiative plays a crucial role in equipping talent to seize new opportunities and drive innovation. It reflects our deep commitment to ensuring that Emirati talents are future-ready and take the lead in shaping the next era of technological progress.”

By 2030, AI is expected to generate 170 million new jobs worldwide, leading to a net gain of 78 million roles. In line with e&’s commitment to making AI more inclusive and representative, the AI Graduate Programme maintains a strong gender balance, with 62 per cent of graduate hires being female, and an overall 81 per cent female participation rate since the inception of the programme in 2021.

Launched in 2021, the AI Graduate Programme empowers the next generation of Emirati AI leaders through an immersive, hands-on approach to learning that combines cutting-edge technology training with a solid foundation in leadership development. Over the course of this elite 12-month programme, participants delve into practical applications in technology, cybersecurity, AI, big data, and analytics, gaining the skills and knowledge needed to shape the future of digital innovation.

Through real-world AI project involvement, graduates experience authentic learning that prepares them for leadership roles in tomorrow’s digital economy. Divided into two phases, the programme’s curriculum includes specialised training in AI, machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and cybersecurity. Complementing their technical skills, participants also deepen their competencies in communication, decision-making, emotional intelligence, and leadership. Each candidate benefits from a tailored development plan, including dedicated mentoring, coaching, and ongoing feedback.

Developed in collaboration with leading educational partners such as Udacity, Harvard Business Review, MIT, LinkedIn, and Udemy, the AI Graduate Programme serves as a cornerstone of e&’s Emiratisation strategy.

