Abu Dhabi, UAE: Global technology group, e&, today announced the launch of a new free keyboard designed to bring the Arabic language back to everyday digital communication. Instead of asking users to change the way they type, the keyboard mirrors the layout “Arabizi” users already know, placing Arabic letters in the same familiar positions as their English counterparts. This approach lowers the barrier to writing in Arabic, gradually retrains muscle memory, and helps users reconnect with the language in a way that feels intuitive - reflecting e&’s commitment to strengthening cultural identity at a time when rapid technological shifts and evolving communication habits are reshaping how people interact.

Arabizi is an informal way of writing Arabic using English letters and numbers to represent sounds that don't have direct equivalents in the English alphabet. It emerged in the late 1990s and early 2000s with the rise of mobile technology, to communicate in Arabic via text messaging and online chats before full non-Latin script support was widely available on devices.

The announcement coincides with the upcoming celebration of World Arabic Language Day, observed annually on 18 December, the date on which the United Nations adopted Arabic as an official language and a language of work in 1973, reaffirming its rich cultural and civilisational significance.

Fares Hamad Fares, Vice President, Digital Marketing at e&, said: “Today’s digital habits move faster than language can adapt. If we want Arabic to remain present in everyday communication, we must create tools that meet people where they are, not ask them to abandon the way they type. Our new smart keyboard does this by using familiar layouts to retrain muscle memory and make writing in Arabic feel easier again. It helps younger generations reconnect with their language in a way that is intuitive and aligned with their digital lives. At e&, we believe that protecting the Arabic language is no longer only an educational responsibility; it is also a technological and social one, and an essential part of safeguarding cultural identity.”

The initiative will also feature a series of cultural and media initiatives, including a film in partnership with Diwan Publishing. The film reprints beloved Arabic literary classics entirely in “Arabizi”, revealing how meaning, tone, and identity collapse when Arabic letters are removed. It then shows how the smart keyboard helps readers and writers reconnect with their language through familiar layouts that revive muscle memory, allowing Arabic to return to everyday digital spaces easily. In parallel, e& will collaborate with libraries, schools, and cultural figures to deliver interactive content and on-ground experiences that strengthen people’s relationship with the Arabic language in their daily digital lives.

This announcement comes at a time when the Arabic language faces notable challenges in the digital landscape, especially with the rise of fast-typing habits on smartphones. Through this initiative, e& aims to empower young people to express themselves in their native language without compromising the convenience they are accustomed to. It also supports the use of correct Arabic in the workplace, where proper writing has become an essential part of professionalism and institutional identity.

e& is also establishing partnerships with schools, universities and cultural institutions to expand the impact of the initiative through writing and reading competitions, youth-oriented educational content, and collaborations with experts and creators to showcase how technology can empower the Arabic language. With the launch of this comprehensive initiative, e& reinforces its ongoing commitment to preserving the Arabic language and strengthening its role in the digital future through innovative solutions that open new horizons for younger generations and harmonise technological progress with authentic cultural identity.

Furthermore, e& is working to enhance the presence of Arabic within AI training datasets, as most global models rely primarily on English or Chinese data. Although Arabic speakers exceed 400 million worldwide, Arabic content represents less than one per cent of digital content online, according to multiple international estimates. This affects models’ ability to accurately understand both Modern Standard Arabic and regional dialects, making the development of diverse, high-quality Arabic datasets essential to ensuring AI solutions that reflect the region’s linguistic and cultural identity.

e& continues to support Arabic culture and literature, including through its flagship initiative, the International Prize for Arabic Children’s Literature, which has helped build a thriving creative community spanning authors, illustrators and publishers. Through its sponsorship of this award, e& fosters a healthy competitive environment that encourages excellence and demonstrates its commitment to investing in people and empowering knowledge-driven futures.

Download the keyboard here: https://www.etisalat.ae/arab-easy (To be live tommorow)

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.