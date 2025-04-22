Leveraging advanced technologies specially designed for critical and remote sectors

Dubai: e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, has established a strategic partnership with leading telemedicine solutions provider, LifeBot, to deliver industry grade virtual care services in demanding environments and critical sectors in the UAE.

The collaboration is set to transform healthcare accessibility and quality by bringing reliable, high-performance telemedicine capabilities to remote , areas of the UAE and the wider region.

As demand for advanced telehealth consultation solutions continues to grow, the new partnership will leverage e& enterprise’s strong market presence and LifeBot’s cutting-edge technologies to introduce first-of-their-kind virtual health and immediate care services in the UAE.

Going beyond voice teleconsultations, these services include comprehensive mobile acute care with Intensive Care Unit (ICU) levels of patient monitoring and advanced diagnostic tools, facilitating rapid response capabilities and improved healthcare outcomes, while secure data transmission ensures patient information is always protected.

Miguel Villalonga, COO, e& enterprise, said: “Partnering with a leading provider like LifeBot enables us to take innovation and digital transformation in the healthcare sector to new heights, ensuring that advanced telemedicine solutions are accessible to all segments of society, particularly in remote locations. By joining forces with LifeBot, we’re expanding into new sectors to offer unique, high-value services in the region, supporting our strategy to drive continued growth through market diversification.”

LifeBot’s exclusive patented technologies are purpose-built for critical missions, including recovery efforts, disaster response, and healthcare delivery in deep space operations. These advanced systems enable real-time video, voice, and vital-sign transmission, providing reliable performance in extreme environments. Trusted by leading aerospace organisations, LifeBot’s telemedicine solutions are helping define the future of healthcare in space exploration while setting new standards for emergency medical response and healthcare delivery on Earth.

Sherif Mohallal, CEO of LifeBot Inc., stated: “This collaboration is a significant milestone for LifeBot, reflecting our commitment to delivering transformative telemedicine technologies to critical sectors. Together with e& enterprise, we aim to enhance healthcare accessibility and outcomes through innovation, ensuring that even the most remote locations benefit from advanced medical solutions. This partnership exemplifies how strategic alliances can pave the way for better, more resilient healthcare systems worldwide.”

The partnership enables e& enterprise to offer an end-to-end managed service, encompassing the infrastructure and technology required for timely and efficient healthcare delivery. By reducing the need for in-person consultations, the rollout of these telemedicine solutions will also minimize the environmental impact of travel, contributing to a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem.

