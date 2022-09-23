Builds an ecosystem of partners, industry leaders and solution experts for the CPaaS market

Dubai: e& enterprise, part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), today announced the launch of engageX, a growing Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) ecosystem that customises any end-user customer experience journey with seamless, multi-channel communications.

CPaaS enables real-time communication capabilities with a cloud-based delivery model, which helps businesses to accelerate their digital transformation programmes by enhancing and personalising customer engagement. CPaaS entirely replaces legacy infrastructure and interfaces, considered a barrier for organisations hoping to provide quality communication services.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, 95% of global enterprises will utilise API-enabled CPaaS offerings to uplevel their digital competitiveness[1]. The global CPaaS market is expected to grow by $ 10.19bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.85 percent[2]. CPaaS solutions will witness an uptake with companies being able to add real-time communication capabilities to any pre-existing business applications by deploying application programming interfaces (APIs). These capabilities include SMS, Voice, Video and Instant messaging. The engageX solution is in line with the e& enterprise vision to help businesses and governments embrace new technology, drive real transformation and create Intelligent Value, continuously adjusting the solutions provided to best suit the customer requirements.

"We are launching engageX, our CPaaS offering, to elevate the quality of customer experience provided by enterprises and government entities in the region. engageX will elevate the CPaaS ecosystem, building on strategic partnerships with industry leaders, end-to-end professional service including developers' advocacy and consultancy," said Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise.

As part of its professional services, engageX enhances customers' user experiences by identifying the existing communication channels and then assesses, co-creates and implements a seamless Omni-channel end-user journey that is specific to each customer type. Solution consultancy and developer advocacy ensure proper customer success management, and 24x7 customer support services ensure optimal service quality.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from 23 February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group's main business pillars. The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in e &'s home market, upholding the Group's rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group's various customer segments. The telecoms business is led by existing subsidiaries for e& international in 16 countries where the Group operates, with a focus on growing an international portfolio of world-class modern digital telcos by providing the best customer experience, building world-class digital capabilities and embracing expansion opportunities. Ramping up the digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening global presence.

