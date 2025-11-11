Dubai, UAE: e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, has earned the Tier S status under the Dubai AI Seal, the programme launched by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) to evaluate AI providers on trust, transparency, and measurable economic impact.

Tier S is the highest recognition in the framework, highlighting exceptional governance, operational excellence, and measurable impact on Dubai’s AI economy.

This underscores e& enterprise’s position as a strategic AI partner for Dubai Government entities, fully aligned with the Dubai Department of Finance (DoF) mandate that prioritises AI-certified providers in government procurement. With over 200 AI use cases deployed across sectors including government, BFSI, utilities, and more, e& enterprise brings proven expertise in delivering responsible, scalable AI at operational scale.

Khalid Murshed, CEO, e& enterprise, said: “Tier S under the Dubai AI Seal reinforces our position as a government-grade AI solutions provider, ensuring compliance with the new DoF mandate. It validates the governance, transparency and impact we embed across every AI deployment. We remain committed to delivering responsible innovation that elevates government services, strengthens productivity and enables tangible economic value.”

He added: “As Dubai Government accelerates AI adoption, trust and compliance are essential. This continued recognition demonstrates that we meet the highest standards and can deliver at scale — from pilots to mission-critical AI programmes.”

Some of e& enterprise’s solutions include Agentic AI for autonomous government processes, AI Sovereign Inference to keep sensitive data secure within the UAE, SLM in a Box for resource-efficient language models, AI-driven cybersecurity and sustainability solutions, and the AI Governance & Transparency Suite, collectively enabling responsible, scalable, and high-impact AI deployments across Dubai Government and enterprise sectors.

The Dubai AI Seal provides a trusted benchmark for organisations selecting AI partners and aims to speed up the growth of Dubai’s AI industry. By meeting its rigorous evaluation criteria, e& enterprise demonstrates alignment with Dubai’s AI trust and governance framework and the city’s wider transformation agenda. Government entities, public sector leaders and large enterprises can engage e& enterprise for compliant, high-impact AI programmes backed by verified standards of practice.

The certification highlights e& enterprise’s role as a government-grade AI solutions provider in Dubai, assuring clients of ethical, transparent delivery with measurable impact. It also reinforces its continued contribution to Dubai’s AI agenda, which targets an economic uplift of AED 335 billion for the UAE by 2031. The focus is on scaling pilots into large-scale government and private sector adoption, advancing smart city goals, and strengthening AI governance and ethical leadership.

e& was among the first companies to receive the Tier S designation under the Dubai AI Seal programme, which was launched in January 2025. The announcement was made in April during Dubai AI Week 2025 and reinforced e&’s leadership in AI and digital innovation across the region.

To learn more about our Tier S certification under the Dubai AI Seal and how we’re driving trusted, impactful AI solutions, visit this page

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com.