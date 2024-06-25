Acquisition entails 100 per cent ownership of GlassHouse

GlassHouse to bolster e& enterprise’s cloud services portfolio and boost its SAP capabilities

Abu Dhabi:– e& enterprise, the digital transformation vertical of e&, today announced 100 per cent acquisition of GlassHouse, a leading Türkiye-based provider of managed cloud, business continuity and SAP Infrastructure services. This landmark move underscores e& enterprise’s dedication to expand its global footprint to Türkiye and enhance its digital transformation capabilities.

The acquisition of Glasshouse is a decisive step in e& enterprise’s journey towards becoming a regional leader in end-to-end digital transformation, establishing Türkiye as a key new market. This expansion follows the company's successful market entries into Saudi Arabia in 2019 and Egypt in 2023, reinforcing its position as a formidable player in the regional digital transformation market.

Established in 2004, GlassHouse Technologies is a leading provider of managed cloud, data backup, business continuity, and SAP infrastructure services. With a team of over 150 employees and offices in Türkiye, South Africa, and Qatar, GlassHouse serves more than 2,000 enterprises, including nine of the top ten banks in Türkiye. Its capabilities extend to on-premise backup and managed services, private sovereign cloud solutions, customer private cloud management, and SAP professional services. As a trusted partner for industry giants like Dell Technologies, and SAP, GlassHouse delivers unparalleled expertise and support.

Glasshouse’s acquisition centres on key pillars of e& enterprise’s strategy of strengthening capabilities, adding vertical expertise, and expanding into high-growth markets. The acquisition reinforces our capabilities in private cloud and managed services, and also bolsters our overall value proposition, with the addition of SAP capabilities and vertical expertise in financial services segment to e& enterprise portfolio.

Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise, said: “Following our expansions into Saudi Arabia and Egypt, this acquisition underscores our commitment to entering high-growth markets and advancing our cloud innovations and services as we aim to become a MENA leader in end-to-end digital solutions. Türkiye”, `s dynamic market offers tremendous potential, and integrating Glasshouse into our portfolio will significantly enhances our capabilities.”

Alp Bağrıaçık, CEO, Glasshouse, said: “It has been great working with Mediterra Private Equity to build GlassHouse into Türkiye’s leading IT infrastructure service company over the last 6 years. As we become part of the e& enterprise family, we will continue to serve our customers with our world class managed cloud capabilities. Being part of the e& enterprise family will allow us to benefit greatly from expanded portfolio resources as well as better geographic reach. We look forward to this new chapter of our journey.”

e& enterprise is committed to maximising value through comprehensive solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). By undertaking large-scale projects, e& enterprise drives the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises, and corporations, fostering innovation and growth in the digital age.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader, specialising in supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

With a strong presence in key Middle Eastern markets, including the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Oman, our cutting-edge digital solutions are designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across the public and private sectors.

With a proven track record, unrivalled consulting and technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, we deliver tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey. Our innovative, scalable solutions drive new efficiencies and revenue streams while bringing impactful business value to organisations, enabling them to unlock the opportunities of cloud computing, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, and AI.

About GlassHouse Technologies

Established in 2004, GlassHouse Bilgi Sistemleri Ticaret A.S.("GlassHouse") is the leading managed cloud services provider in Türkiye”, . GlassHouse employs c. 150 people(l) in five offices in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Africa and Middle East The Company targets the top 2k enterprises in selective geographies with a particular focus on Business Continuity, Managed Cloud and SAP Infrastructure Services