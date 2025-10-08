e& Egypt has signed a cooperation agreement with Salam Properties to deliver cutting-edge smart technology solutions and services for The Residence project. This collaboration supports Salam Properties’ strategy to incorporate advanced communications and digital transformation technologies into the development.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Kassem, CEO and Vice Chairman of Salam Properties, and Mohamed El Roweiny, Head of Digital Solutions at e& Egypt, in the presence of senior representatives from both companies.

On this occasion, Ahmed Kassem, CEO and Vice Chairman of Salam Properties, stated that the partnership with e& Egypt marks an important milestone in delivering a fully integrated smart project. The collaboration will provide ultra-fast communication solutions, state-of-the-art technological infrastructure, and smart home systems.

Kassem said that the agreement supports the government’s vision of developing smarter, more sustainable cities.

He explained that under this agreement, e& Egypt will be responsible for setting up and equipping the ICT infrastructure, data transmission systems, and a range of digital solutions at The Residence project. This will pave the way for creating a smart urban community that fulfills customer expectations and adheres to the latest international standards.

He further noted that The Residence offers a fully integrated urban community built on the latest design and quality standards, catering to customers seeking premium housing that combines comfort and sustainability.

The project spans over approximately 12 feddans in the Lotus area of New Cairo and is scheduled for delivery within three and a half years.

For his part, Mohamed El Rewainy, Enterprise Digital Solutions Director at e& Egypt, said that this collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to supporting real estate development projects in Egypt with the latest digital technologies.

El Rewainy added, “We are pleased to partner with Salam Properties in The Residence compound, bringing our expertise in digital solutions and smart infrastructure to deliver an integrated urban community powered by advanced communications and smart home systems. Our goal is to ensure that our digital solutions play a key role in enhancing customer value and promoting the concept of smart cities.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Moataz Shalaby, Chief Commercial Officer at Salam Properties, disclosed that choosing the right success partners is a fundamental pillar of the company’s strategy, pointed out that Salam Properties is committed to working with top-tier specialized firms across various sectors to guarantee the delivery of its projects with the utmost quality and efficiency.

Shalaby noted that the collaboration with e& Egypt boosts the project’s investment appeal while advancing the company’s vision to deliver a fully integrated smart urban community—one that fulfills customer aspirations, anticipates future needs, and offers projects competitive on both local and global levels.

He concluded by highlighting that the development offers a diverse mix of units, including studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and penthouses. It also comprises a clubhouse, providing residents with additional services that reinforce the concept of an integrated urban community.