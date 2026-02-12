Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& Carrier & Wholesale (CWS) has announced the successful launch of its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network, setting a new standard for global connectivity with advanced roaming capabilities and exclusive Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) integration via its IPX platform.

This achievement positions e& Carrier & Wholesale as the advance provider in the region offering SEPP facilities to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) from its Point of Presence (PoP). The new 5G SA architecture, operating independently of legacy networks, delivers ultra-fast speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G, with unparalleled reliability and ultra-low latency.

By enabling seamless 5G SA roaming across borders, e& Carrier & Wholesale is empowering operators to deliver next-generation applications, from immersive AR and VR experiences to advanced IoT solutions and AI-driven services. The integration of SEPP through the IPX platform ensures secure, trusted connectivity by protecting signalling exchanges between global operators. Successful SEPP-to-SEPP testing with leading partners including TATA Communications highlights e& Carrier & Wholesale’s leadership in driving international collaboration.

Omar Bin Humidan Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President Product & Business Development, e& CWS said: “With this launch, we are reinforcing our position as the global hub for secure and advanced connectivity. Delivering 5G SA roaming with exclusive SEPP support reflects our commitment to enabling seamless, reliable, and secure international services for our global partners. This milestone sets a benchmark for the industry and strengthens the UAE’s role in shaping the future of connectivity.”

This milestone is another in a row continuing its evolution from a regional telecom operator to a global technology powerhouse, these achievements reaffirm its leadership position and dedication to powering digital economies through advanced infrastructure and customer-centric innovation.