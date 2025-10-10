Abu Dhabi, UAE – e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, today announced a strategic collaboration with Huawei to integrate advanced AI capabilities into its 5G-Advanced core network. The partnership will leverage Huawei’s cutting-edge 5G-Advanced Core solutions, including Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF), Management Data Analytics Function (MDAF), and Multi-Modal Communication Function (MCF) for New Calling, to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency across the UAE. These features will be opt in and designed with privacy and consent controls.

e& UAE has recently commercialised its 5G-Advanced technology, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to driving innovation and adopting the latest technological developments in the telecom sector. By integrating AI into the network core, e& UAE aims to unlock new levels of intelligence, automation, and performance, delivering superior service to its customers.

The collaboration will focus on the deployment of Huawei’s Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF), a critical component of the 5G core network. NWDAF serves as the "brain" of the intelligent network, utilising AI to collect, process, and analyse vast amounts of real-time network data. For e& UAE, this translates into significant benefits: it enables the network to proactively predict and resolve potential issues, optimise resource allocation, and automate complex operational tasks, thereby boosting overall efficiency and network stability.

Through the introduction of the Multi-Modal Communication Function (MCF), e& UAE’s AI-powered network can launch transformative services like New Calling. By leveraging the IMS Data Channel, e& UAE is moving beyond traditional voice and data to offer a rich, interactive, and personalised communication experience. New Calling features will be integrated directly into a call, enabling services such as real-time translation, dynamic screen sharing, and interactive content delivery. This allows customers to move beyond basic conversation and engage in more dynamic, visual, and intelligent interactions, creating new opportunities for both personal and business communication.

Furthermore, the introduction of the Management Data Analytics Function (MDAF) will provide e& UAE with a deeper layer of operational intelligence. While NWDAF focuses on network functions and real-time data, MDAF uses AI to analyse management and operational data, such as alarms, logs, and performance reports. This enables e& UAE to implement predictive maintenance, automate network management tasks, and make data-driven decisions on a much broader, long-term scale.

Together, New Calling MCF, NWDAF, and MDAF create a robust, self-optimising network that not only responds to real-time events but also learns and adapts to ensure maximum network reliability and a flawless customer experience.

Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Core Networks and Platforms at e& UAE, said: "Our collaboration with Huawei on 5G-Advanced Core solutions marks a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI, we are not only enhancing our network's intelligence and operational efficiency but also paving the way for a new era of customer experiences in the UAE. This partnership allows us to harness the full potential of our 5G-Advanced network to deliver unparalleled service and value to our customers."

The partnership reinforces e& UAE's position as a leader in telecommunications technology and its dedication to building a future-proof network that serves the needs of its customers and the broader digital economy.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.