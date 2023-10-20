Dubai: e& and the UAE Ministry of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance technology education programmes in the UAE.

The MoU was signed during GITEX Global 2023 and will focus on nurturing a digital-first mindset among students, using next-generation digital tools, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), to augment the educational sphere. The MoU reflects the critical role of technology education in the sustainable growth of the UAE economy, and this partnership creates a network of visionaries committed to improving technology education.

Through this collaboration, they will work together to develop and offer state-of-the-art computer science education, providing access to the latest technological advancements including integrating AI tools and mechanisms, which will enhance the educational sector. Additionally, the collaboration aims to engage other key stakeholders within the UAE ecosystem, thereby amplifying the availability of sustainable and lifelong learning opportunities in the technology field.

Eng. Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Information Technology Department at the Ministry of Education, and Dena Almansoori, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at e&, signed the MoU in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Al-Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, and Hatem Dowidar, GCEO, e&.

Dena Almansoori, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at e&, said: “This collaboration goes beyond embedding technology into education; it's about nurturing a digital-first mindset. Together, through our work with Code.org earlier this year and now in partnership with the Ministry of Education, we are charting the course for the UAE to maintain its leadership in global digital education."

The partnership will play a crucial role in empowering the next generation through technology and innovation in a dynamic digital landscape and is a testament to e&’s commitment to cultivating skills of the future.

