Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Global technology group e& and Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo company, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a collaborative framework to bring innovation and expand market reach in the Middle East region.

This partnership brings together two industry leaders to explore new market opportunities, including the development of AI applications and tools to enhance user experience in the region.

As part of the agreement, e& and Motorola Mobility will work together to expand the presence of Motorola’s device portfolio, services and solutions for consumers across e&’s subsidiaries, leveraging its extensive retail network, digital platforms and wholesale distribution channels. This initiative will expand Motorola’s market footprint while offering customers greater choice, convenience, and value.

Tamer B Eltoni, Senior Vice President, Digital Adjacencies & Devices, e& UAE, said: “Partnering with Motorola Mobility enables us to deliver a broader range of innovative devices and intelligent services to our customers. This alliance is built on a shared commitment to innovation, combining Motorola’s trusted hardware and product innovation with e&’s deep market insights, advanced telecom infrastructure and expansive customer base.”

Sergio Buniac, Senior Vice President of Lenovo Mobile Business Group and President of Motorola Mobility, said: “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Motorola Mobility’s commitment to empower consumers across the Middle East. We will bring innovative and high-performance devices to consumers through e&’s expansive retail and digital channels. Together, we’re not just expanding market presence, we’re co-creating smarter experiences that reflect the region’s dynamic digital ambitions.”

Motorola Mobility and e& will co-invest in localised, AI-driven digital services, designed to meet the unique needs of regional markets.

The MoU also outlines a joint commitment to develop and execute marketing initiatives and campaigns tailored to specific markets. Beyond commercial and technological collaboration, this partnership also brings together a mutual dedication to sustainability, where both partners will explore initiatives targeting e-waste reduction and device recycling.

About Motorola Mobility

Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo, and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub and Motorola Global Blog.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.