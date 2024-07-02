Dubai – e&, the global technology group, and Ericsson have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch ‘Excelerate&’, a 12-month programme aimed at developing the technological skills of Emirati talents.

e&’s top youthful Emirati talents have been selected to participate in the Excelerate& programme. The programme focuses on building essential knowledge of trending technologies such as 5G, data science, and cloud. Led by expert instructors, it aims to cultivate the knowledge and expertise required to develop innovative in-house solutions, transforming trainees into subject matter experts across current and emerging technologies.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&, said: “e& has a longstanding commitment to Emiratisation and our partnership with Ericsson to launch Excelerate& is another leap forward in building the next generation of Emirati tech leaders. We're relentlessly committed to upskilling these bright minds, empowering them to lead the UAE’s digital future. This collaboration is a springboard for their success, providing comprehensive training and ensuring a smooth integration into e&’s innovative culture and the broader tech sector.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President of Ericsson MEA, Head of Global Customer Unit, e&, said: “Ericsson is proud to be participating in this programme to develop young Emirati talent and to contribute to the development of human capital in the UAE. For nearly 50 years we have been part of the fabric of the UAE’s technological evolution. The Excelerate& Program is the latest chapter in our storied collaboration with e& and represents a step-change to develop the next generation of technology leaders and equip them with the knowledge, skills and global best practices to enable them excel in an increasingly competitive world. Together with e&, we are not just building networks; we are building a sustainable digital future and enabling a generation of problem-solvers equipped with the skills to tackle global challenges through technology.”

Excelerate& follows the launch of several programmes geared towards driving the Emiratisation agenda at e&. Its partnership with the National Programme for Emiratisation (NAFIS), an initiative by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), exemplifies the company’s commitment to attracting and empowering UAE talents.

Building on a strong foundation of 53 per cent Emirati talent in its UAE workforce, e& aims to enhance the presence of Emiratis in the technology sector, ensuring they actively contribute to and lead the progress and growth of the UAE. In addition to having one of the highest Emiratisation rates within its industry, senior management positions at e& are held by over 61 per cent of Emirati citizens. Notably, Emirati women comprise 79 per cent of the total female employees, marking the highest percentage in the company's history.

e& fosters a positive, supportive, and engaging work environment by pioneering next-generation innovations and driving positive changes for its talent. The company is nurturing a future-ready workforce through various upskilling and reskilling initiatives like the AI Graduate Programme, CitizenX Programme for boosting skillsets, License to Lead, and Group Organisational Leadership Development (GOLD).

Leading the way in employer branding and talent development in UAE, e& recently attained the highest position in Brand Finance’s inaugural Employer Brand Report 2024 with its UAE entity ranking as the Top Global Telecoms Employer.

