Abu Dhabi: e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, has achieved “Running on ODA” status from TM Forum, the leading global alliance of telco and tech companies. This accreditation reinforces e&’s focus on modern, cloud-native, component-based digital platforms as it continues to evolve as a leading global technology group.

e& is the first organisation in the UAE to achieve Open Digital Architecture (ODA) accreditation, which is the de facto industry standard for a cloud-native, component-based architecture that enables agility, interoperability, and rapid innovation across digital ecosystems. It enables e& to operate on a common, open digital foundation, improving speed of delivery, simplifying integration, and supporting scalable innovation across its businesses and partner ecosystem.

Marwan Bin Shakar, CTO, e& UAE, said: “Achieving Running on ODA status recognises e&’s success in operationalising TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture across our live technology and delivery environments. By embedding open standards, modular components, and API-first principles into the way our systems and processes run day to day, we’ve built a cloud-native foundation that scales with our ambitions. This milestone strengthens our ability to move at ecosystem speed, deepen integration with partners, and consistently deliver differentiated digital capabilities that create measurable value for customers and partners.”

George Glass, CTO, TM Forum, said: “We congratulate e& on achieving Running on ODA status — a clear signal of their commitment to modern digital architecture and industry-wide standards. By aligning with TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture and Open APIs, organisations can simplify complexity, accelerate time to market, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth. This recognition reflects not just a technical achievement, but a strategic transformation toward composable, cloud-native operations that benefit customers and ecosystems alike.”

This journey encompassed several strategic milestones guided by a rigorous transformation roadmap focused on dismantling legacy silos and building a future-ready foundation. Key achievements on this path included:

Standardising APIs: Implementing TM Forum Open APIs to ensure seamless connectivity and interoperability across e& UAE’s digital ecosystem.

Legacy decoupling: Moving away from monolithic systems toward modular, microservices-based environments.

Cloud-native adoption: Scaling operations in the cloud to ensure enterprise agility and resilience.

Collaborative excellence: Thousands of hours of dedication from engineering, product, and IT teams to align internal standards with global benchmarks.

Achieving “Running on ODA” status demonstrates e&’s ability to translate open architectural principles into day-to-day execution, strengthening business agility, operational efficiency, and the speed at which new digital products and services can be introduced to market.

