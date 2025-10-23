Dubai, UAE – e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, today announced the successful and seamless migration to the Google Apigee API Management Platform, marking a significant milestone in its journey as a digital-first operator. This strategic move positions e& UAE as the first telecommunications provider in the UAE to adopt Google Apigee Hybrid technology, fundamentally reshaping how the company innovates and monetises its vast digital assets and services.

The comprehensive migration to Apigee Hybrid was a critical and large-scale strategic initiative, executed with zero downtime or disruption to customers and partners. This ensured a smooth transition while enhancing e& UAE's capability to deliver robust, scalable, and secure APIs.

"Speed and agility are non-negotiable as we continue to scale our digital services across the UAE," said Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology and Information Officer at e& UAE. "The successful adoption of Apigee Hybrid is a powerful step in our journey of building the future of connectivity. It provides the secure foundation and flexibility we need to accelerate our digital transformation and deliver a new generation of secure, real-time experiences to our customers in the region's evolving API economy."

Google Apigee Hybrid is one of the pivotal enablers for e&'s digital transformation, drastically accelerating time-to-market for new offerings and fundamentally reshaping how the company innovates and monetises its digital assets and services. This advanced platform empowers e& UAE to build and manage APIs across a hybrid model that seamlessly integrates their on-premise and cloud infrastructure, offering unparalleled flexibility and control while meeting stringent security and compliance requirements.

"e&'s adoption of Google Apigee Hybrid truly sets a benchmark for innovation in the telecommunications sector," said Ziad Jammal, General Manager for Google Cloud in the UAE, Levant, and North Africa. "Their commitment to leveraging cutting-edge cloud technologies, coupled with their evident resilience and leadership, will empower them to unlock new digital possibilities and deliver exceptional value to their customers and partners. This migration showcases how strong platform capabilities drive future-proof API strategies, setting a new standard for telecommunications providers in the region and paving the way for greater collaboration and growth within the open API economy."

e& UAE is now one of the leaders in API monetisation, having embraced global CAMARA standards with three certified APIs already live on the Apigee platform. This reinforces e&'s role in the telecom ecosystem as a digital-first operator committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its partners and customers.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.