Dubai, UAE — Dynatrace, the leading AI-powered observability platform, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Dynatrace as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Dynatrace as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in helping organizations monitor and govern generative AI applications in production. The Dynatrace platform enables enterprises to optimize generative AI performance, helps ensure responsible AI governance, and accelerate innovation with confidence.

“The AWS Generative AI Competency isn’t just an achievement, it’s a testament to our commitment to helping enterprises harness the full potential of AI responsibly and effectively,” said Alois Reitbauer, Chief Technology Strategist, Dynatrace. “Generative AI is reshaping enterprise technology, but its success depends on trust, governance, and scalability, all of which require robust observability. This designation also highlights the value of our deep integration with AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock, which customers trust to drive the success of agentic AI. We’re enabling organizations to make AI systems secure, reliable, and production-ready, empowering them to innovate confidently at enterprise scale.”

The AWS Competency Program is designed to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep technical expertise and customer success in specialized solution areas. The AWS Generative AI Competency helps customers find validated AWS Partners that offer solutions and services designed to accelerate the successful development and deployment of generative AI applications on AWS.

Dynatrace empowers organizations with real-time observability into generative AI architectures, including large language models (LLMs), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines, and agent-based systems. It automatically unifies telemetry data in its Grail™ data lakehouse and applies Davis® AI to provide deterministic answers and insights. This helps teams automate workflows, manage risk, and scale generative AI reliably across multicloud environments.

Dynatrace will showcase its generative AI observability capabilities at AWS re:Invent 2025, including live demos and presentations at booth #575. Dynatrace achieving the new AWS Generative AI Competency also sets the stage for additional AI-related integrations and product innovations to be revealed later this year. The strength of the partnership and our ongoing collaboration and co-innovation reinforce the combined value to customers.

