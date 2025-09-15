Dyna.Ai’s Arabic solutions to accelerate transformation of the Kingdom’s financial services sector as AI is set to contribute $135.2 billion to the local economy by 2030

Hiring will continue in KSA to meet demand for state-of-the-art AI solutions including sophisticated algorithms, AI-human interaction technologies, and big data analytics

Company’s AI Employees augments skills of finance professionals delivering instant, 24/7 services with 95%+ accuracy and sub-200 millisecond response times.

Dyna.Ai will showcase its new Arabic AI capabilities for the first time at Money 20/20 in Riyadh

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Dyna.Ai (www.dyna.ai), a leading global AI-as-a-Service company, today announced its intent to further invest and grow its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Following the opening of its Riyadh office, Dyna.Ai will build on its partnerships with leading financial institutions in the Kingdom to accelerate the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Dyna.Ai will unveil its Agentic AI Suite and AI Employees in the Middle East, with Arabic functionality, at Money 20/20 in Riyadh. An enterprise-grade AI platform, the Agentic AI Suite is purpose-built for the financial sector with intelligent, collaborative agents. Designed to enhance automation, cross-agent collaboration, and localization, the platform ushers in a new era of AI-native business transformation.

Dyna.Ai is shaping the future of work with the launch of AI Employees, which are digital teammates designed to augment human capabilities and integrate seamlessly into enterprise workflows across industries. With sub-200 millisecond response times and 95%+ accuracy, AI Employees such as the Company AI Advisor, AI Credit Underwriter, AI Knowledge Partner and AI Recruiter Advisor empower Saudi organizations to deliver instant, personalized, and locally compliant customer service while enabling human employees to focus on higher-value innovation and growth.

"We are incredibly excited to deepen our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the leading hub for innovation in the Middle East," said Tomas Skoumal, Chairman and Co-founder of Dyna.Ai. "With a team on the ground, we are committing to a long-term partnership with local businesses and talent. Our goal is to provide sophisticated, localised AI solutions such as our Agentic Suite and AI Employees that empower the financial sector and drive meaningful, tangible results."

The Agentic AI Suite includes:

Dyna Agent Studio - an agent-builder platform offering speed, accuracy, guardrails, and flexibility.

Agent Store - a dynamic marketplace of AI agents for customer service and employee workflows.

AI Employee - a digital teammate that understands requests, learns continuously, makes decisions, executes tasks, and works seamlessly with human colleagues.

TextGPT - AI-powered chatbots for instant, personalized responses.

VoiceGPT - real-time, emotion-aware voice AI with natural multi-turn conversations.

AvatarGPT - lifelike digital humans delivering context-aware, multi-language support.

Dyna.Ai’s Agent Studio, enables businesses to swiftly create, train, and deploy AI agents tailored to their specific needs. With the inclusion of Arabic language capabilities, the platform is poised to bring hyper-personalized engagement, AI-augmented compliance, and scalable automation to financial institutions including banks, fintechs, and insurers.

Dyna.Ai offers a flexible 'plug-and-play' approach, through its Agent Store and AI Employee Marketplace, enabling enterprises to achieve business success, ensure security and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market. The company will continue to deepen its presence across the GCC and Africa, with investments in partnerships, local talent, and innovation hubs.

Across the Middle East, AI is anticipated to have a $320 billion impact by 2030, including $135.2 billion contribution (12.4%) to KSA’s GDP. This expansion underscores Dyna.Ai’s commitment to Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for Data and AI.

The company’s solutions will empower businesses from financial institutions and beyond in the Kingdom and across the Middle East with advanced AI solutions designed to drive growth, enhance compliance, and transform customer experiences.

Dyna.Ai will showcase its products at the Money20/20 Middle East conference in Riyadh, at booth H1K30.

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to transforming the finance industry and beyond with cutting-edge AI-driven products and solutions. Our expertise encompasses state-of-the-art AI models, sophisticated algorithms, AI-human interaction technologies, and big data analytics. These capabilities enable us to deliver top-tier AI solutions that empower our clients to achieve business success and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

