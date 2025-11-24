CAIRO, Egypt: DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) in Egypt. Under the agreement, signed at an event attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, DXC will expand its operations in Egypt to serve multiple global markets across core service lines including Custom Applications, ServiceNow solutions, Insurance Solutions, SAP Services, and Data & Analytics.

DXC currently delivers outsourcing and technology services for leading enterprises in Egypt, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and Ireland. Over the course of the agreement, DXC will expand this workforce by 42 percent, with new roles across application development, service management, data and analytics delivery, and enterprise technology support. This initiative is part of DXC’s long-term strategy to develop Egypt as a high-value delivery hub with the capabilities required to support global customers.

Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, stated, “The agreement with DXC is part of a broader package with 55 global and local companies expanding their investments in Egypt’s offshoring sector, leveraging our highly skilled workforce, advanced digital infrastructure, and strategic geographic location. These competitive advantages strengthen Egypt’s position as a trusted global partner and enable companies to deliver world-class digital services, empowering enterprises to grow from Egypt to the world.”

The agreement aligns with the national “Digital Egypt” strategy, launched in 2019, which aims to transform the country’s ICT sector from a service provider into both a service and production hub. DXC, amongst others, will benefit from the USD$6 billion investment the Egyptian government has made in digital infrastructure upgrades, and can tap into the pool of nearly one million Egyptians who receive digital skills training annually to prepare them for the digital economy.

To more directly support DXC in achieving its expansion goals, ITIDA has committed to extensive recruitment, training, and operational support. This includes access to ITIDA’s database of professionals and graduates, participation in employment fairs, connections with universities, and support in sourcing interns. ITIDA will also facilitate customised training programmes through MCIT affiliates such as the Information Technology Institute (ITI) and the National Telecommunication Institute (NTI) and will provide DXC with access to the Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC) for global certifications in areas including CMMI, Agile methodologies, AI, Blockchain, Digital Transformation, and related disciplines.

“Over the past few years, DXC in Egypt has evolved from a traditional delivery centre into a strategic digital hub, offering advanced services,” said Hesham Fayed, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, DXC Technology. “This MoU reflects both the growing maturity of Egypt’s ICT sector and our confidence in the country’s exceptional technical talent. As we partner with ITIDA to grow our presence in the country, our focus is on developing not just jobs, but long-term careers. DXC’s blend of global scale, local empowerment, and customer focus makes us unique in Egypt’s technology landscape and the country will serve as a pillar in our global delivery ecosystem.”