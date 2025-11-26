Investments in talent, innovation, and regional delivery capabilities to help customers accelerate digital transformation and AI-powered innovation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced a series of strategic investments to expand its SAP capabilities across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, including the establishment of a SAP Academy in Saudi Arabia, DXC Centre of Excellence (COE) for SAP in Egypt, and the addition of over 300 new SAP professionals. These AI-driven initiatives are poised to help enterprises maximise SAP investments, modernise applications, and accelerate business processes, while also supporting the development of a skilled regional workforce.

The new SAP Academy in Saudi Arabia will train and certify local talent in alignment with the country’s digital transformation goals. The Academy is launching in alignment with the recent opening of DXC’s Centre of Excellence for SAP in Egypt, which serves as a regional delivery hub, supporting public and commercial sector growth in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Leveraging AI, reusable assets, and modern implementation methodologies, the COE delivers mission-critical SAP managed services that maximise customer value.

As part of one of its largest hiring drives in the region, DXC is recruiting 250 SAP experts in Egypt, positioning the country as a strategic hub for its MEA operations. South Africa is set to become a key delivery hub for DXC’s Middle East and Africa operations, already serving more than 50 enterprises across the region. Over the next two years, DXC plans to create a further 50 new roles in the country as it expands its Enterprise Technology Practices.

“Expanding our SAP capabilities across the Middle East and Africa reinforces DXC’s commitment to helping customers modernise their technology landscapes and unlock greater value from their SAP investments. By combining our global SAP expertise with strong regional delivery, we’re enabling organisations to simplify complexity, accelerate transformation, and build a foundation for sustained growth,” said Keith Costello, President, Enterprise Applications and Technology, DXC Consulting and Engineering Services.

With more than 15,000 SAP professionals supporting over 5 million SAP users globally, DXC has been driving SAP innovation for more than 35 years. With a particular emphasis on the manufacturing, automotive, and retail industries, DXC is helping organisations maximise return on their SAP investments, enhance demand forecasting, optimise inventory, and increase process efficiency – ultimately boosting customer satisfaction and opening new avenues for growth. For more details on DXC’s comprehensive SAP solutions, visit: https://dxc.com/us/en/offerings/applications/eas-sap

