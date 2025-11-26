CAIRO, Egypt – DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced a new DXC Centre of Excellence (COE) for SAP and the hiring of 250 SAP professionals to accelerate business transformation and growth for public sector and commercial enterprises in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Whilst the SAP Centre of Excellence will serve as a regional delivery hub for large-scale digital transformation projects, the onboarding of 250 SAP professionals will support the government’s ambition to position Egypt as a powerhouse for IT services. With these new hires, Egypt is set to become DXC’s largest hub for SAP skills in the MEA region, underscoring both the scale of opportunity and the strength of the country’s talent base.

“The investments we have announced in Egypt today will allow us to align with the infrastructure and initiatives established by the government to create a robust ecosystem for digital transformation,” said Hesham Fayed, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, DXC Technology. “Our goal is to empower Egyptian enterprises with the tools and expertise they need to take full advantage of their SAP applications, while giving local professionals exposure to some of the most ambitious IT projects currently underway across MEA.”

As organisations across MEA seek to simplify IT landscapes, modernise applications, and drive efficiencies, SAP’ s enterprise applications underpin the transformation programmes DXC delivers for customers across industries. The expanded practice in Egypt is focused on delivering excellence for customers and enabling tangible business value by maximising returns on SAP investments.

This new COE acts as a delivery hub that leverages artificial intelligence, reusable assets, and modern implementation methodologies, while delivering mission-critical SAP managed services. Beyond Egypt, the COE will also support public and commercial sector growth in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. This builds on DXC’s expansion of its SAP capabilities in MEA and a new SAP Academy in Saudi Arabia to help customers accelerate digital transformation and AI-powered innovation.

DXC has been driving SAP innovation for more than 35 years and today supports over 5 million SAP users worldwide. With a particular focus on the manufacturing, automotive, and retail industries, DXC delivers SAP solutions that enhance after-sales service performance, improve demand forecasting, optimise inventory, and streamline processes – all of which contribute to improved customer satisfaction and new opportunities for growth. For more details on DXC’s comprehensive SAP solutions, visit: https://dxc.com/us/en/offerings/applications/eas-sap