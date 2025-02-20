PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai International (DXB) will welcome more than 2.5 million guests between 20 and 28 February, averaging 280,000 daily and peaking at over 295,000 on Saturday, 22 February. A mix of global events and school holidays across key markets will make this one of DXB’s busiest travel periods.
Guests are urged to use Dubai Metro to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3. For those arriving at Terminal 1, the Arrivals bus stop will be out of service from 21 February and alternative transport options and updated bus schedules are available via the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website.
The oneDXB community, spanning airport teams and stakeholders, is working in sync to keep operations running smoothly and journeys flowing seamlessly through the world’s busiest international hub.
