Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), announced exceptional performance across its operations in H1 2024. The agency has also expanded its regional presence by officially opening a new office in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This expansion aligns with DXB Live’s strategy to strengthen its global footprint and reinforce its position as a leader in the events industry.

The new office opening follows the agency's remarkable success in delivering integrated event management services for major conferences, exhibitions, festivals, and various public, sporting, and cultural events in the Kingdom.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB Live, stated: "For 2024, our goal at DXB Live is to expand our presence in international markets, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia. We are exploring opportunities to establish regional offices in various Gulf countries, as well as to broaden our footprint in several European, American, and Middle Eastern markets. Our aim is to deliver our extensive range of services to clients worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to offering top-tier services globally, we are ambitiously working towards becoming one of the most recognised companies in the integrated event management services industry."

DXB Live's expansion into the Saudi Arabian market leverages its 45 years of experience in Dubai and other global cities. The agency is currently overseeing a range of events in Saudi Arabia, including the Saudi Food Show, Saudi Food Manufacturing, the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC), and LEAP, among others.

As part of its efforts to position itself as a global leader in the events industry, the agency participated in a diverse range of regional and international exhibitions in countries such as Germany and the United States, among others.

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter with our Riyadh office, we are not only expanding our reach but also setting new benchmarks for excellence in the events industry. Our commitment to innovation and quality will drive our efforts to elevate the standards of event management globally. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences that redefine the future of events.” added Al Hammadi.

Global Expansion

During the first half of 2024, DXB Live provided its world-class services to numerous prestigious events in the region and beyond - including in Morocco, Egypt, China, South Korea, Germany, USA, Singapore, and Spain.

DXB Live was the main contractor for international mega events in 2024 such as GITEX Africa in Marrakech, Morocco. The event saw more than 500 experts from DXB Live working relentlessly for over 200,000 hours resulting in a sought-after experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.

Organising and managing renowned events:

In addition to providing integrated services for events, DXB Live organises and manages a line-up of renowned events - including World of Coffee, Dubai’s premier trade show, which was held in its third edition in January 2024 and concluded with resounding success.

Modesh World was organised, built and managed by DXB Live in collaboration with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). The entertainment facility featured over 170 rides and attractions across 22,000 square meters.

The Agency also collaborated with Trend Hunter, a leading trend platform and innovation accelerator, to conduct the Future Festival Dubai 2024 at Expo City Dubai.

Currently, DXB Live is preparing to launch a wide array of sporting, recreational, musical and comedy events in Dubai in alignment with cultural diversity of the city’s global community.

Awards

DXB Live has received the prestigious ‘Best Stand Design and Build’ award at the Middle East Events Show (MEES) 2024 for designing and building the Emirates Health Services (EHS) Stand.

About DXB Live

DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, possesses the creativity, technical prowess, and operational know-how to host a diverse variety of world-class events, including exhibitions, conferences, festivals, entertainment events, national celebrations, major corporate gatherings, luxury weddings, and private parties. With robust alliances with various other renowned global event organisations, DXB Live is on track to become one of the world’s top event companies.

With over 100 major events held under its belt each year, DXB Live boasts a wealth of expertise in designing and constructing over 500,000 square feet of the most cutting-edge display platforms. It organises events and trade shows as well as offering strategic consulting services to international companies, associations, and organisations. Its dedicated team specializes in designing cutting-edge, comprehensive designs that elevate the branding of organisations, businesses, and events. Furthermore, they also create engaging, interactive environments that captivate the attention of participants. DXB Live has further established display platforms for several firms outside the UAE, notably in Europe, America, Africa, and the GCC nations.

