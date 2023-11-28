Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai International (DXB) has started its winter season strong, with seven international carriers launching operations to nine destinations between October and November. The addition of new services and increased frequencies are set to boost total weekly flights up to 4,400 (one-way), marking a 20% surge from the previous winter season.

DXB, the world's busiest international hub for both passengers and connectivity, according to the Airports Council International (ACI), welcomed Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Batik Air, Eurowings, Transavia, Virgin Atlantic and TUS Airways.

Rob Whitehouse, VP Research at Dubai Airports said, “The new services and increased frequencies to our winter schedule reaffirms our commitment to growing DXB as a major hub and further positioning the airport as a dynamic and competitive player in the global aviation landscape.

“Thanks to collaborative efforts with our partners, we’re excited to attract more visitors to Dubai while also introducing new destinations and increasing connectivity to more cities.”

Airline Destination Aegean Airlines ATH – Athens Air Canada YVR – Vancouver Batik Air KUL – Kuala Lumpur Eurowings BER – Berlin STR – Stuttgart Transavia LYS – Lyon MRS – Marseille Virgin Atlantic Airways LHR – London TUS LCA – Larnaca

