Dubai, UAE: Dutco and Ellington Properties today announced the launch of their new waterfront project, One River Point, in Dubai. This comes on the back of the strategic alliance announced earlier this year to develop several premium residential developments in major communities extending well beyond Dubai and the UAE. Dutco, established in 1974, is a leading conglomerate with operations in real estate, construction, luxury hospitality, trading, and energy. Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer.

Set for completion in the second quarter of 2027, One River Point promises to be a jewel in the heart of the thriving Business Bay neighborhood offering its residents a truly unparalleled living experience. Built on the foundation of contemporary aesthetics and cutting-edge technology, the development will house a collection of 295 design-led studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, three, and four-bedroom penthouses in addition to exclusive four-bedroom duplexes equipped with private pools. All residences will boast panoramic vistas of iconic Dubai landmarks, such as the Dubai Water Canal, Burj Khalifa, and Burj Al Arab.

Nelson Gibb, Group CEO, Dutco, said: “The launch of One River Point marks the onset of our long-term partnership with Ellington Properties and realisation of our shared vision to further elevate the value proposition of major residential communities like Business Bay. We are confident that One River Point with its magnificent inventory and distinctive amenities will receive a strong response from both our current and prospective audiences.”

Elie Naaman, Co-Founder & CEO – International, Ellington Properties, said: “As we continue to deliver aspirational and design-led addresses in prime neighbourhoods of Dubai, our strategic partnership with Dutco with their wealth of experience in real estate is further strengthening our endeavour to provide high-quality lifestyles and long-term value to more communities in the city. The launch of One River Point marks a significant step forward in our expansion plan under the Dutco Ellington brand."

Beyond exceptional living spaces, One River Point, coming to life under the Dutco Ellington brand, will offer a host of world-class amenities catering to the wellness-oriented and sophisticated lifestyle of its residents. Apart from two resort-style infinity pools and a dedicated children’s pool, the building will also feature a state-of-the-art fitness studio with provision for adult climbing as well as a yoga studio with a virtual trainer on the projector screen. Moreover, residents will also have access to an immersive experience room with a full projector screen, outdoor and indoor kids’ play areas, a pets’ wash and play area, open terraces offering a view of the Dubai Water Canal coupled with a barbeque deck, and lastly, an exclusive clubhouse. The property will also benefit from food & beverage and retail options overlooking the Canal.

Furthermore, the property's strategic location ensures seamless connectivity to major city hotspots, being closely situated to Dubai International Airport and the vibrant Downtown Dubai.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Ellington Beach House and Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, The Quayside and Crestmark in Business Bay, DT1 in Downtown Dubai, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, Belgravia, Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Somerset Mews, and Harrington House, all located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Upper House in Jumeirah Lakes Towers; as well as Porto Playa in Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab and Ellington Views in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah.

About Dutco

With a history dating back to 1947, the development of the Dutco is inextricably interwoven with that of Dubai itself, growing into a diverse, multi-faceted organization with operations in real estate, construction, luxury hospitality, trading, logistics and energy. Within its real estate division, Dutco has operations in the UAE and other worldwide locations. Dutco’s businesses span 9 countries with over 10,000 employees.

About Ellington Properties

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer who endeavours to craft beautiful properties and communities for unrivalled lifestyles. A truly customer-centric brand, they are known for their portfolio of award-winning design buildings that not only boast impeccable architecture but are also high quality, cost-efficient, and technically proficient. The company’s current projects include elegant high-rise luxury residences and multi-family communities in prestigious neighbourhoods of Dubai, such as Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Hills Estate, Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, La Mer, and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab and Al Hamra.

