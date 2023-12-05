Dur Hospitality announced that several of its talented chefs garnered recognition at Saudi Horeca 2023, the International Food, Beverage & Hospitality Exhibition in Saudi Arabia, securing one gold medal, three silver medals, seven bronze medals, and a certificate of merit. The awards ceremony was held from November 27 to 29 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

Ten chefs representing four of Dur's hotels participated in the culinary event earning an impressive collection of awards. Chef Ezzat Al-Shami from the Crowne Plaza Hotel emerged victorious, securing a gold medal. Ahmed Ezzat and Tarif Khan demonstrated their expertise, securing bronze medals, while Asma Al-Fakhri and Hassan Mustafa from Holiday Inn Tabuk shone with silver medals. Continuing the impressive run, Gobinath Sakritis from Riyadh Airport Marriott garnered a silver medal and two bronze medals, while Edgar Pascual and Vimal Jose each earned a bronze medal. Completing the remarkable showcase, Sheikh Daoud received a certificate of merit, and Abdul Rahman Al Atram from Makarem Ajyad Hotel earned a bronze medal.

This impressive milestone underscores Dur Hospitality's unwavering commitment to fostering a world-class culinary team, consistently seeking out and nurturing top talent in the hospitality industry. By investing in training, developing, and recruiting Saudi talent, Dur Hospitality contributes to elevating the Kingdom's hospitality sector to new heights in line with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

At Saudi Horeca 2023, the pinnacle of annual hospitality exhibitions in Saudi Arabia, attendees were captivated by an engaging chef competition judged by an international committee of culinary experts. This grand event also featured culinary art seminars and workshops, in addition to a wide array of engaging activities. The prestigious event served as a platform for attracting hospitality sector decision-makers and industry experts from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

In parallel, over 150 skilled male and female chefs showcased their culinary talents in the highly competitive 12th edition of the Hospitality Salon Culinaire. The competition featured categories spanning Saudi cuisine, oriental cuisine, and international cuisine. Participants unveiled the latest culinary concepts and trends to the exhibition visitors, undergoing evaluation by an esteemed committee of international judges from Europe and the Middle East.

Running on the sidelines of the Saudi Horeca exhibition was the world-class barista competition, with over 50 baristas competing for the ‘Best Barista’ title. Marking an innovative addition, this year's Horeca event introduced the 'Cocktail Zero' competition, where participants showcased their creativity and expertise by crafting beverages using diverse ingredients.

-Ends-