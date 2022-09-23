Dur Hospitality participated as a platinum sponsor at the Future of Hospitality Summit (FHS), held September 19-21 at Jumeirah, Dubai. Co-organized by the Bench and MEED, FHS united hospitality industry leaders from around the world under the theme 'Lead the Change' to discuss the hospitality outlook in the region. The prestigious event brought together decision-makers and tourism and hospitality top players, as well as government leaders, hotel investors, owners, and developers, in addition to industry experts in the tourism and hospitality sector.

CEO of Dur Hospitality, Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, said: “The Future Hospitality Summit is a unique platform and an effective communication channel among regional and global hospitality leaders and investors. Being a platinum sponsor at FHS is an exclusive opportunity for Dur Hospitality to overview the latest developments and exchange expertise to keep pace with the much-anticipated growth of the business and family tourism markets in Saudi Arabia.” He also emphasized the strategic role of the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality market and its massive potential as one of the catalysts of economic diversification that is essential for providing jobs for young Saudi men and women.

Speaking during one of the panel discussions, Dur Hospitality’s President of Hotels Operations, Hassan Al Ahdab Al-Ahdab, shared Dur Hospitality’s success story in operating its properties and facilities based on best global practices, embedding a scalable and flexible efficient financial management system supported by world-class technologies to meet the customers’ needs. Al-Ahdab added that the COVID-19 pandemic had been a turning point for hospitality leaders to operate more agilely to keep pace with the industry transformations.

Dur Hospitality is currently implementing its expansion strategy to grow its hotels and resorts network and cement its position as a leading Saudi hospitality company to serve an expanding tourism and hospitality market.

The luxury residential complex Darraq Al-Hada will be launched during the third quarter of 2023. The compound, near the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, comprises 75 fully furnished luxury villas featuring the latest innovative home technology. In 2024, the Rixos Jeddah Resort will be opened on Obhur bay, boasting a luxury hotel, a water park, a children's club, and several villas with private pools. The five-star Makarem Al Madinah Hotel will be launched in the same year. With elegant rooms, suites, and sophisticated facilities, the hotel is anticipated to become one of the most luxurious hotels in Madinah.

In parallel, Dur Hospitality's homegrown brand, Makarem, is dedicated to serving pilgrims in the holy cities. “Nur by Makarem” was also highlighted at the event as an innovative brand that will revive affordable hospitality in Makkah and Madinah. This is in addition to Shada Hotels, which represents the best of Saudi Arabia’s heritage, and Dara Apartments, specifically designed to offer the Saudi family a more comfortable and extended accommodation option.

Dur Hospitality is a publicly listed company specializing in hotel operations, property & facility management, and real estate development & asset management in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The company runs an extensive portfolio of 33 properties ranging from hotels to residential communities across the Kingdom with over 5,500 keys and has 14 additional properties in the pipeline (until Q2 2022).

Through its wide range of differentiated hospitality and accommodation options, Dur serves its broad customer base of Saudi nationals, residents, and tourists through several of its specialized Saudi brands, such as Makarem Hotels, Dur Communities, Darraq, Shada Hospitality, and Dara. In parallel, by partnering with globally-acclaimed brands such as Marriott International, IHG Hotels and Resorts, and Accor, Dur enriches the Saudi hotel market with world-class accommodation selections embedded with its original, acclaimed Saudi hospitality.