DUBAI, United Arab Emirates : Dulsco Environment, part of Dulsco Group, is participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), with a full programme of involvement highlighting its commitment to fighting against climate change, as part of its existing services at Expo City Dubai.

Dulsco Environment is providing waste management and environmental solutions, sponsoring a range of initiatives, speaking on key environmental issues and raising awareness of waste diversion at COP28, taking place at Expo City Dubai until 12 December 2023.

The company is building on the legacy of EXPO 2020 – officially named the most sustainable World Fair to date – for its COP28 strategy. As Expo 2020’s official waste management partner, Dulsco Environment successfully achieved its sustainable goals and ambitions in recycling and waste diversion away from landfills – a success they aim to replicate at COP28 and Expo City Dubai.

Operating 24 hours, Dulsco’s dedicated team is harnessing new strategies and applying the latest techniques while working closely with all stakeholders – including sustainability and operations teams at the Expo City Dubai and COP28 – to ensure a smooth, efficient operation. Additionally, the team has the invaluable support of Dubai Municipality for the waste diversion strategy; this includes solution designing which incorporates diverse technologies, to help achieve the sustainability targets and goals.

John Grainger, Chief Operating Officer, Dulsco Environment, said: “Dulsco is proud to continue to serve Expo City Dubai – and COP28 – with transformative waste solutions and awareness-raising initiatives that play a pivotal role to combat climate change. Our endeavors support the reduction of carbon emissions, benefitting both our organisation and our clients.

“Effective, sustainable environmental solutions are pivotal to protecting and preserving our planet – and a major focus of the COP28 agenda. We are applying our expertise, leading by example and being part of the future solution to a circular economy, decarbonized waste and environmental preservation at COP28 – and beyond.”

Dulsco Environment has also pledged its support for several major features and events at COP28, including the first ever Waste and Resources Pavilion at a COP, hosted by the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) which provides a new platform for key conversations to call upon decisionmakers worldwide to recognise the Waste and Resource Management sector as a net reducer of GHG emissions towards a low carbon future.

Additionally, Dulsco has endorsed the Waste to Zero: Global Initiative for Waste Decarbonisation supported by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change & Environment and is fully committed to reducing customers carbon emissions as part of this initiative.

Dulsco Environment is also sponsoring the Climate Hub, an interactive cleantech exhibition from Heriot-Watt University, which is bringing businesses, stakeholders and experts together to focus on climate solutions. The Hub features a range of items from Dulsco’s much celebrated “New, Old and Reloved” online store.

All these initiatives tie in well with Dulsco’s commitment to Year of Sustainability and UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge supporting UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Initiative.

