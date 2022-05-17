Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dukkantek, the UAE’s first revolutionary store management platform, has announced its partnership with Qureos, a UAE-based EdTech, and the future of the work marketplace. To further facilitate its GCC expansion plans, Dukkantek is set to focus on creating employment opportunities and attracting talent globally. Joining forces with Qureos will enable Dukkantek to hire the right talent in the most effective way, whilst providing its focus on supporting local communities and enabling smaller merchants to compete more equally.

Since its launch in January 2021, Dukkantek has experienced phenomenal growth and now operates over 4,000 merchants across the UAE and has recently raised $5.2 Million Seed round to further expand across GCC. Originating from ‘Dukkans,’ the Arabic word known as a small neighborhood shop, the store management platform enables traditional merchants to compete equally in an evolving digital world. Dukkantek allows business owners to monitor sales, calculate profit margin and taxes, and generate reports in addition to its unique Cloud Inventory Management (IM) tracking stock and organizing the inventory.

Shadi Joulani, Co-Founder of Dukkantek, comments, “Our partnership with Qureos will allow us to focus on our global expansion plans for 2022. We are confident that access to the Qureos community and utilizing the talent recommendation algorithm will enable us to access top emerging talent for a fraction of the time and cost. Qureos partnership will allow Dukkantek to focus more on what is important; partnerships and assisting merchants.”

Qureos global community will play a pivotal role in Dukkantek's team-building process by reducing the time and resources spent on hiring. Empowered with a performance-based hiring methodology, Qureos will assess the job readiness of the candidate and further ensure a skill match for the open position at Dukkantek.

Alexander Epure, Co-Founder and CEO of Qureos, comments, “Qureos is a gateway to talent from over 140 countries. While remaining committed to democratizing learning and earning opportunities globally, we offer a seamless talent experience by reducing the time-to-hire by up to 36% and cost-of-hire by up to 81%. We look forward to further establishing our partnership with Dukkantek, allowing them to entrust us with their recruitment fully. Qureos' promise is to improve both the candidate and recruiter experience, which will swiftly aid Dukkantek's strategy and meet growing demand."

Recently announcing its $3 Million pre-seed funding, Qureos is set to accelerate 100 Million careers globally and disrupt the traditional path to employment by empowering upskilled talent to secure jobs globally. The growing Qureos community has to date attracted 40,000 apprentices, 200 mentors, and 300 business partners.

-Ends-

About Dukkantek:

Founded in January 2021, Dukkantek is the first and only store management platform designed to empower traditional merchants. As a seamlessly integrated system with cloud-hosted software, Dukkantek aims to strengthen local community stores through digital transformations and end-to-end technology that improves all business processes.

About Qureos

Qureos is a ‘Learn to Earn’ marketplace aiming to accelerate 100 million careers globally by enabling emerging talent to learn in-demand skills from industry leaders. Qureos matches the hiring demand of business partners by upskilling talent through cohort-based learning paths led by world-class experts and case-based hiring.

https://www.qureos.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Zoe Serras

Empyre Communications

E: zoe.s@empyrecommunications.com