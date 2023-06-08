Dukkantek, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Retailhub, a premier technology provider that connects brick-and-mortar stores to the region’s largest Aggregators. This collaboration brings together the strengths and expertise of both companies to drive growth and success for SMEs in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

Dukkantek's software solutions offer a comprehensive suite of tools that empower SMEs to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth. With a focus on point-of-sale (POS), inventory management, e-commerce, and payment processing, Dukkantek has established itself as a trusted partner for over thousands of SMEs in the GCC.

RetailHub developed a single and easy-to-use API between aggregators and the POS system. The solution helps brick-and-mortar stores like groceries, pharmacies, flowers, pet shops, butcheries and others to sell online via the biggest aggregators and update stock information online automatically. Currently, RetailHub connects to Talabat, Careem, NowNow, Deliveroo, further integrations will be announced soon.

According to the Retailhub’s statistics across UAE, local stores can increase their overall revenue by 30% by utilising online sales integrations. Retailhub’s deep understanding of the retail ecosystem, coupled with its commitment to innovation, makes them an ideal partner for Dukkantek's vision of empowering SMEs to thrive in a rapidly changing market.

This strategic partnership between Dukkantek and Retailhub marks a significant milestone in advancing the SME ecosystem. By combining forces, both companies aim to provide SMEs with unparalleled support, enabling them to optimize operations, drive revenue growth, and adapt to the evolving e-commerce needs of their customers.

"We are excited to partner with Retailhub," said Sanad Yaghi, CEO of Dukkantek. "This collaboration allows us to further enhance our offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions that meet the unique challenges faced by SMEs. Together, we are committed to enabling our customers to thrive in the competitive retail landscape by enabling a turnkey solution to broader e-commerce."

"The partnership with Retailhub is a no-brainer for us," said Adarsh Bhatt, the Chief Business Officer of Dukkantek. "This collaborative effort enables us to tap into an otherwise underserved segment and introduce SMEs to new revenue sources in an increasingly digital world. The alliance with Retailhub deepens our relationships with existing customers and future partners, allowing us to deliver even more comprehensive solutions to the unique challenges faced by SMEs."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Dukkantek," said Daniel Alimov, CEO and Co-founder of RetailHub. "The synergy between our companies will drive new revenues for SMEs in the retail industry. We strongly believe that SMEs should have the same opportunities in e-commerce as enterprises have. Now these opportunities are limited due to data discrepancies and a lack of business development power. Together with Dukkantek, we will enable thousands of businesses with technology which unlocks their full e-commerce potential. The timing is also just right. We see all the aggregators actively expanding their grocery presence.”

As part of this partnership, Dukkantek and Retailhub will work closely to integrate their respective solutions, providing SMEs with seamless access to a unified suite of powerful tools. The collaboration between Dukkantek and Retailhub represents a shared commitment to supporting SMEs and enabling their growth. This partnership sets the stage for an exciting future where SMEs can leverage the power of technology to succeed in an ever-changing retail environment.