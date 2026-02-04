Doha, Qatar – Dukhan Bank has signed an exploratory Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PayLater, a Qatar-based financial technology company offering deferred payment solutions, on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2026.

The counterparty operates as a deferred payment service provider. Any potential collaboration remains subject to regulatory approvals, Dukhan Bank’s internal policies, and applicable governance requirements.

The MoU establishes a formal, non-commercial framework through which both parties will assess potential areas of collaboration related to deferred payment solutions. The exploratory discussions will focus on understanding how such solutions could, subject to regulatory approvals and internal governance processes, complement Dukhan Bank’s Shari’a-compliant offerings, enhance digital engagement, and support the evolving needs of individuals and small businesses. No commercial arrangements have been agreed at this stage, and any future engagement would be subject to further evaluation and the execution of separate written agreements.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Talal Ahmed Al-Khaja, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, said: “Participating in Web Summit Qatar provides an important platform for Dukhan Bank to engage with emerging financial models and global innovation dialogues. This exploratory MoU reflects our approach to understanding evolving customer behaviors and market trends, while ensuring that any future solutions remain purposeful, Shari’a-compliant, and aligned with the Bank’s governance and brand principles.”

Mr. Bassam Al-Ibrahim, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of PayLater, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Dukhan Bank, a financial institution that shares our commitment to customer-centric innovation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our strategy and will enable us to bring convenient, Sharia-compliant payment solutions to millions of consumers in Qatar."

Any potential collaboration remains exploratory in nature, with no commitments or commercial arrangements in place at this stage.