Doha, Qatar – Dukhan Bank announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara’a, its Shariah compliant savings account, at the Bank’s headquarters.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and market control department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

As the draw results showed, a cash prize worth 5,000 Qatari Riyals was Khalid Buhazzaa, Ahlam Alsanadi, Mohammed Al-Shaikh, Thany Al-Kaabi, Rashid Al-Nabet, Maryam Al-Haddad, Hana Houimel, Yousif Al-Jedaia, Zakiya Al-Essa, Mohamed Abohajieh, Sara Al-Nesairi, Hassan Shaikh, Jannette Serrano, Aisha Al-Mulla, Aslah Kandiyil, Haneen Abdulrahman, Muna Al-Maslamani, Ali Al-Khoori, Mezal Al-Enazi, Mohammed Al-Muhannadi, Layla Al-Emadi, Mohamed Abdelrahman, Sharifa Al-Hashmi, Sara Al-Kubaisi, Alanoud Al-Maadeed, Hassan Al-Sulaiti, Israa Mahjoub, Ali Dhkhin, Dana Alotbey and Abdulaziz Al-Hajri.

Dukhan Bank continues its customer-centric approach with the unveiling of its campaign for the Thara’a savings account, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding clients. Departing from the previous annual grand prize structure of one million Qatari Riyals for a solitary winner, the enhanced campaign now boasts a collective grand prize of 3 million Qatari Riyals, distributed among three fortunate individuals. Additionally, the initiative introduces 30 monthly winners, each contending for a 5,000 Qatari Riyals prize, resulting in a noteworthy increase in the total prizes awarded to customers – a grand total of 273, with a cumulative value of 4,350,000 million Qatari riyals.

Coupled with cash prizes and a reward scheme, Thara’a is a product full of value-added benefits and services, and it offers account holders access to Dukhan Bank’s innovative banking channels.

Customers may learn about the many benefits of Thara’a savings account by visiting Dukhan Bank’s website dukhanbank.com, or by calling the Contact Centre on 800 8555 or ask ‘Rashid’, our virtual assistant, on the website, mobile app or via WhatsApp on 44100888.