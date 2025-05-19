Dubai, UAE: Ducab, a leading UAE-based provider of energy solutions, has notched up an outstanding 96.89% In-Country Value (ICV) score. Complementing its focused localization strategy that has led to 40% of its industrial raw materials being procured from within the country, Ducab is among the UAE’s key industrial enablers contributing to realizing the national ambition of shaping an innovation led economy.

Ducab’s participation at Make it in the Emirates 2025, running from May 19-22 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi, underlines the company’s growing status as a leading UAE exporter of innovation and sustainable energy.

Celebrating its 45-year milestone in 2024 with the expansion of its global footprint to 75 markets worldwide and doubling its aluminium production capacity, Ducab’s instrumental role in positioning the UAE as a global hub for high-quality, advanced and clean manufacturing cannot be discounted. Today, exports account for 60% of Ducab's production, emphasizing the company's surging influence on the international stage.

Ducab’s journey of innovation spans 5,000+ completed projects and partnerships with 500 local projects accomplished last year and comprises a robust portfolio of 85,000 specialized cable variants and globally certified products. Its GCC’s first High Voltage (HV) Fiber Optic cable is already delivering smarter, greener, and more resilient power solutions to support smart grids and infrastructure. Ducab’s innovations align with UAE Net Zero by 2050 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

Gert Hoefman, Interim Group CEO of Ducab, said: “Ducab has been at the forefront of the UAE’s industrial renaissance since the launch of the National Strategy for Industry & Advanced Technology, and it is encouraging and inspiring to see how far we have come; increasing production, launching sustainable products that support decarbonization, and exploring new markets. Our significant presence at Make it in the Emirates this year, reinforces our efforts in shaping the future of sustainable power transmission in the UAE and beyond. Ducab is continuing to prioritize local impact even while driving global reach.”

Plugging a market gap, Ducab launched its Ducab Metals Business (DMB) in 2020 and acquired GIC Magnet in 2024, introducing paper-insulated aluminium strips which are essential for electric vehicles (EVs), transformers, and electromagnets, to its growing portfolio and is the region’s only approved supplier for these products in the US market. DMB currently sources its molten aluminium from EGA, enabling Ducab to access high-growth sectors and support industries transitioning to greener technologies.

Ducab today, is deeply invested in advancing sustainable manufacturing, accelerating its R&D investments to tackle the evolving needs of the energy sector, and prioritizing the strengthening of the home-grown supply chain. Its investment in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies is helping boost precision, efficiency, and scale in local manufacturing while shaping future-ready solutions in energy, mobility, data, and heavy industry.