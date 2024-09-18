Collaboration supports UAE’s vision for net-zero emissions by 2050 and stimulates sustainable industrial growth

Dubai, UAE: Ducab Group, one of the largest end-to-end solutions providers and manufacturing firms in the UAE, is elevating and expanding its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and decarbonization strategy following its appointment of Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Business as a strategic advisor.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the wider UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050, setting new benchmarks in sustainable industrial practices and elevating Ducab’s clean energy solutions portfolio.

Schneider Electric will work closely with Ducab Group to develop a comprehensive ESG and Climate Strategy aimed at achieving significant carbon emissions reductions across Scopes 1, 2, and 3, aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These efforts will build on the company’s existing sustainability measures, which include two solar PV plants that power half of its Jebel Ali factory and the Blade Smart Factory Project - an Industry 4.0 driven facility optimizing operations.

Ducab is making tangible progress in reducing carbon emissions, optimizing resource use, and advancing its ESG objectives, thereby strengthening its standing as a leader in sustainability within the energy industry.

Charles-Edouard Mellagui, CEO of Ducab Cables Business, commented: “While our business continues to thrive, meeting the global demand for sustainability is one of today’s greatest challenges. Our collaboration with Schneider Electric provides a powerful solution, and we plan to build on their expertise in energy management and decarbonization. We remain determined to support the global energy transition by deploying all our innovative products and solutions across all sectors, and this marks a crucial milestone in that journey.”

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, commented: “This collaboration exemplifies Schneider Electric’s commitment to empowering companies to meet the challenges of today while securing a cleaner, more resilient future. It also marks a significant step towards implementing sustainable practices across Ducab’s operations. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a comprehensive ESG strategy that will not only reduce carbon footprints but also set a new standard for industrial decarbonization in the region in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. Sustainability is not just a corporate responsibility; it’s a solid commitment to future generations.”

As part of the partnership, Schneider Electric will conduct an ESG Double Materiality Assessment for Ducab and facilitate ESG reporting in compliance with global frameworks and GRI standards. In addition, Ducab will leverage Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor – a cloud-based solution designed to monitor and track sustainability progress over the long term, integrating AI-driven data to create comprehensive sustainability strategies.