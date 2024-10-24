Cairo - In a new accomplishment for the leading real estate company, "Dubleuse," has proudly launched the "PlugN", which offers a variety of fully equipped serviced offices managed by a specialized facilities management company as a new product introduced by "Dubleuse". The launch will start with the company's flagship project "District People," with an ambitious plan through which the company is preparing to offer this real estate product in various projects, whether owned by "Dubleuse" or other companies interested in offering the same product and leveraging Dubleuse's expertise in this field.

"PlugN" provides an innovative model of office units, providing integrated services that enable benefits to lead a seamless lifestyle without incurring high expenses for essential services to create a positive work environment. "PlugN" has a variety of units including private offices, specialized work centers, and co-working spaces ranging from 48 to 105 square meters. It includes a wide range of amenities such as high-speed internet, convenient access to meeting rooms, storage spaces, printing facilities, and business support services. These services enable the management of different offices without hiring new staff. Additionally, "PlugN" features numerous facilities, upscale dining options, expert furnishings that adhere to the greatest international standards, cutting-edge technology usage, and natural lighting.

On the other hand, Dubleuse has announced the commencement of construction and building operations for its commercial and administrative "District People", starting with the excavation phase for large portions of the project. This significant step follows the strong customer demand for "District People," due to its numerous advantages and services. These range from its strategic location in the heart of New Cairo's first administrative district to its exceptional designs and integrated services. To complement these features, the company has decided to develop "PlugN" across two full floors of "District People," offering a unique administrative product distinct from other real estate products.

Commenting on these noteworthy developments in "District People, Eng. Moaaz Wissam Al-Din, the Chairman of Dubleuse, expressed his enthusiasm for the firm steps taken by the company in the project, stated, "Following the great interest we have seen from clients in "District People", we needed to step up our efforts and earnestly begin the implementation processes in the project, keeping the great trust we have gained from our clients. In light of this, we have officially started excavation operations and initiated the first steps of the project's construction works, hoping to deliver a real estate product that satisfies our clients' needs and is aligned with the company's 44-year history in the real estate development industry in the Egyptian, Saudi, UAE, Qatar, and Sudan markets."

"We've worked on modern projects that keep pace with the real estate sector's notable developments, and in the upcoming stage, we want to introduce real estate products that significantly contribute to Egypt's extensive urban development system in recent years."We aspire to be a real estate developer that has all the resources necessary for success and excellence," Moaaz continued.

"PlugN" for serviced offices is one of the modern concepts in the Egyptian market, that's why Dubleuse was eager to be among the first real estate companies, to provide this integrated product for business owners and companies looking for a comprehensive work environment. Eng. Mustafa Wissam Al-Din, the CCO of Dubleuse, confirmed: "Proud to offer a professional and elegant environment for anyone seeking a workplace that meets their needs in a healthy setting conducive to innovation, development, and achieving the highest productivity. We were keen to provide "PlugN" by offering units that support individuals and businesses in working, interacting, and thriving.

Mustafa added: "Through 'PlugN,' we aim to provide a range of innovative, customizable solutions to meet diverse client needs, offering a distinctive product that addresses the growing demand for such services and adds value to the Egyptian market. We offer various spaces to cater to startups and small businesses, ensuring comprehensive services without the need for external resources. We provide competitive pricing and flexible payment plans tailored to the financial capacity of all companies, especially smaller ones. We aim to create a comprehensive footprint of exceptional office services, distinctive choices, and innovative modern designs, incorporating sustainability elements to enhance workplace quality, drive development, and support entrepreneurs. We aspire for Dubleuse to be a leading company in Egypt and the MENA region, providing top-tier office solutions and driving significant improvements in the sector, becoming the optimal choice for both local and foreign companies."

Furthermore, Dubleuse plans to expand its land portfolio to 30,000 square meters shortly, leveraging its experience of over 12 years in the engineering consultancy and contracting sector. Additionally, drawing from its expertise and past achievements in various locations within and outside Egypt, the company has an ambitious expansion plan for its projects in the upcoming period, aiming to deliver real estate products capable of competing in the increasingly competitive real estate market, characterized by the significant diversity of the Egyptian real estate product in recent years.