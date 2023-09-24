dubizzle Egypt, the online classifieds platform, achieved a huge success by reaching 29 million users during 2023, also the platform has received more than one million listings from May to August after rebranding from OLX to Dubizzle Egypt.



The company showed that these strong results assured the regional strength of the famous UAE platform, in addition to providing many advantages that ensure a seamless experience for both buyers and sellers, and also the wide range of all the products to cater to all clients’ needs.



The platform proved that technological development will achieve a major transformation in the field of classified ads in the Egyptian market, as they constantly develop its capabilities to keep pace with the regional technological developments and also through prioritizing the clients’ needs to reach their satisfaction.



The platform added that these results reflect its success in implementing the ambitious strategy which was applied since starting operations in the Egyptian market, and also gain more clients' trust in the platform, as dubizzle always aims to increase its users base by offering new opportunities everyday.