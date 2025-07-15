Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s property market is showing no signs of slowing down. The city has posted its highest-ever second quarter in terms of residential sales volume and value, reaffirming its global standing as a prime real estate destination.

According to the latest market report released by Provident Estate, Q2 2025 witnessed 49,606 residential sales transactions, up by 22% from Q2 2024 and a striking 82% surge compared to Q2 2023. This explosive growth reflects a sustained appetite from both local buyers and global investors looking to secure assets in one of the world’s most dynamic property markets.

Total sales reached a staggering AED 147.6 billion, climbing from AED 103.9 billion in Q2 2024 and AED 70.2 billion in Q2 2023. The average sale price also saw an impressive rise to AED 2.97 million, while the price per sq ft increased to AED 1,823, signaling strong confidence in the city's long-term real estate value.

“These numbers are more than just market growth, they represent a shift in how the world views Dubai real estate,” said Laura Adams, Secondary Sales Director at Provident Estate and the author of the report. “Buyers are not just investing in properties; they’re investing in a lifestyle, in security, in the future of one of the fastest-growing cities globally.”

Key Highlights from the Q2 2025 Report:

Transaction Volume: 49,606 (up from 40,510 in Q2 2024)

49,606 (up from 40,510 in Q2 2024) Total Value: AED 147.6 Billion (up from AED 103.9 Billion)

AED 147.6 Billion (up from AED 103.9 Billion) Average Sale Price: AED 2.97 Million

AED 2.97 Million Price per Sq Ft: AED 1,823

The surge is being driven by continued demand for both off-plan developments and high-quality secondary market homes, fueled by Dubai’s business-friendly environment, world-class infrastructure, and tax-efficient living.

This quarterly report, curated and analyzed by Laura Adams, leverages proprietary sales data and market intelligence from Provident Estate, offering a trusted lens into real-time property trends across the emirate.

“We’re not just reporting data, we’re shaping strategy. This insight empowers investors, developers, and homeowners to make smarter decisions in one of the most competitive markets globally,” Laura Adams adds.

