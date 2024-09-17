The UAE’s real GDP grew by 3.4% reaching AED430 Billion in Q1 2024, supported by strong performances in non-oil activities

LEED certification is becoming more common in Dubai’s residential sector

Green buildings in Dubai can achieve up to 30% energy savings compared to conventional properties

Dubai, UAE: ZāZEN Properties, a leading homegrown sustainable property developer in the UAE, announced a significant achievement with its latest project, ZāZEN Ivy. The development reached an impressive milestone, selling 95% of its units at launch, with the remaining larger units sold out within 30 days to retail investors.

This success reflects the credibility and popularity of the brand and the positive market environment, as the UAE’s real gross domestic product (GDP) continued its growth, reaching AED430 billion in the first quarter of 2024, which is a 3.4 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. The non-oil activities saw clear 7.9 per cent growth in the same period, with the real estate activities accounting for 7.1 per cent. This robust market performance underscores growing investor confidence in real estate developments, highlights the sector’s pivotal role in the UAE's broader economic landscape, aligns with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, and contributes to sustainable socio-economic development in the region.

Madhav Dhar, COO and founding member, added: “The UAE is a nation known for demonstrating excellence across all industries, especially within real estate. Similarly, LEED certification is the leading global industry standard for sustainable development and construction, and the ZāZEN brand has been a leader in providing high-quality, sustainable residential options in the market. We anticipate a rise in projects carrying this accreditation in the near term, as it signifies that the development has met stringent criteria for environmental performance, occupant health, and resource efficiency. This is achieved by reducing carbon emissions, conserving water, and improving energy efficiency in design and construction, creating living spaces that prioritise environmental stewardship and the residents' well-being.”

As the UAE continues to advance its sustainable agenda, developers are increasingly prioritising eco-friendly practices to reduce the environmental impact of new buildings, which are significant energy consumers. This includes the adoption of sustainable materials, energy-efficient systems, and thoughtful designs that optimise resource consumption. Notably, green buildings in Dubai can achieve up to 20-30% savings compared to conventional buildings. Areas such as Al Furjan and Jumeirah Village have emerged as key examples, with projects there integrating renewable energy sources like solar panels, using sustainable construction materials, and enhancing natural light and ventilation. Dubai’s first LEED Gold certified residential development, ZāZEN Gardens, stands as a testament to this growing movement.

However, as the UAE strives towards its key green mandates, such as the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the integration of green building practices is also being seen across several other districts in the emirate. The residential sector has seen an increasing number of developments obtaining LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). This certification is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the country's residential landscape, while having a positive impact on the environment.

ZāZEN Properties continues to align its projects with the UAE’s strategic goals, offering a competitive edge in the market. The company has also taken measures to meet the rising demand for modern, high-quality, sustainable living spaces, ensuring that residents and investors can benefit by investing in its developments while creating a positive impact on the environment.

About ZāZEN Properties:

ZāZEN Properties is reimagining community living in Dubai. With a focus on crafting modern residences that prioritize high quality & community focused living spaces. The sustainable real estate developer is dedicated to fostering vibrant communities where people from all walks of life can grow and thrive.

The company's impressive portfolio showcases award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in JVT and ZāZEN Gardens in Furjan, both of which have redefined standards in design and sustainability. Additionally, ZāZEN Gardens stands out as the UAE’s first LEED Gold certified residential project and has won the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year award, at the NDTV Ultimate Reality Awards. ZāZEN One has also similarly set a benchmark in the Jumeriah Village area, winning the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the year in 2022 and the Residential Real Estate Project of the Year 2022-2023 at International Property Awards. The ZāZEN brand has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Green Developers and was featured in the Top 25 Developers in the Middle East, and the Top 50 Developers in the GCC, in 2023 and 2024 by Construction Week.

Looking ahead, projects like ZāZEN Ivy, set to rise beside ZāZEN Gardens, promise to uphold this legacy, seamlessly blending modern design, quality, sustainability, and affordability. Drawing on a wealth of experience and expertise, ZāZEN Properties is committed to delivering excellence across all aspects of its developments with a clear mission: to build high quality, community focused, sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, and adding value to Dubai’s residential landscape.

