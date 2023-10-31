Dubai, UAE: -Roya Lifestyle Developments, Dubai's recently-launched, luxury lifestyle real estate development company behind SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah, unveils the details behind the amenities of its inaugural development. A pinnacle of opulence, the SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah will be home to a comprehensive range of first-class amenities, aligning with Roya Lifestyle Developments’ mission to redefine Dubai’s concept of a luxury lifestyle.

Situated on the West Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, the Residences will cater to those with discerning tastes and active lifestyles with its most distinctive amenity – the Social House. This 1,000 sqm club is designed exclusively for residents and serves as their space for both living and play. With the aim of being an extension to one’s living space, the Residences’ Social House will include many amenities to foster a sense of community within the development.

The Social House will boast a private screening room, a Chef’s Table for private dining events, cigar lounge and bar, a spacious board room and work from home center, high-end gaming area with pool table, and boutique fitness space known as The Studio, which consists of both indoor and outdoor gyms. The Studio seamlessly complements the terrace, which serves as the outdoor space of the Social House.

Furthermore, the SLS Residences offers a space for families and friends to skip the theater and host movie nights in the comfort of their own building. The 12-seater private cinema screening room will feature cutting-edge, audiovisual technology, including a state-of-the-art projector setup and full acoustic treatment.

Further bringing family and friends together, the private Chef's Table at SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah offers a space to host exclusive culinary experiences that allows residents to savor gourmet meals; ideal for family dinners, special occasions, and celebrations. The Chef's Table incorporates a sophisticated design that compliments the ultra luxury lifestyle afforded to the resident by the development, while giving the unique opportunity for residents to bring or hire their own chef for the day.

The Residences also provides an oasis of relaxation and leisure with outdoor amenities, including sunbathing loungers and cabanas, sunken seats, and a pool bar all within the proximity of the tranquil beach. Complemented with an outdoor gym and a yoga garden, the main residential pool will feature a kid’s splash pad amongst an artificial beach. Adding to the allure of SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah, every moment is an escape into a secluded haven.

Together, these features enhance the promise of luxury lifestyle defined, collectively positioning SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah as the epitome of offering residents an ultra-luxury lifestyle. Residents have every opportunity to indulge in the finest aspects of modern living, setting a new benchmark in upscale real estate. The Residences offer a way of living that goes beyond the ordinary, embracing the exceptional, and redefining expectations.

-Ends-

About Roya Lifestyle Developments LLC:

Roya Lifestyle Developments LLC is a luxury lifestyle real estate development company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With a team of industry professionals boasting over 30 years of experience, Roya is committed to delivering high-quality properties with a focus on exquisite design, fine attention to detail, and personalized experiences. The partnership with SLS represents a continuation of Roya's dedication to collaborating with globally renowned brands, offering residents a sophisticated and unparalleled living experience.

Roya Lifestyle Developments’s headquarters is located in Dubai by Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Manara. For more information please visit www.roya.ae or call at 800-7692

Media Inquiries