Dubai, UAE: Dubai Land Department has launched a bold new programme aimed at first-time homebuyers, a move that leading developers say could be a catalyst for long-term growth, increased homeownership among UAE residents, and renewed interest in real estate among younger generations.

Badar Rashid Alblooshi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Properties, hailed the initiative as a strategic milestone in the evolution of the market: “This programme comes at a time when the concept of ownership is being redefined. Younger generations—especially digital natives—have been increasingly drawn to fluid, high-risk assets like cryptocurrency and equities, leaving traditional real estate sidelined. What DLD has done is reframe real estate as not just a stable asset, but an accessible and aspirational one.”

“By removing financial and procedural barriers, Dubai is making it easier for first-time buyers to see property not as a distant dream, but as a practical step toward financial security and rootedness. We believe this is a turning point that will attract a new wave of buyers and energize the entire market,” added Alblooshi.

The programme offers a wide suite of benefits for eligible UAE residents aged 18 and above who have never owned property in Dubai. These include preferential pricing from top developers, flexible mortgage options from leading banks, and fee relief through instalment plans on DLD registration. Properties priced under AED 5 million qualify.

A Global Best Practice

Dubai’s initiative places the emirate alongside a select group of countries that have recognized the economic and social value of empowering first-time homebuyers:

Canada exempts first-time buyers from property transfer taxes in many provinces and offers savings incentives on new homes.

Finland Supports first-time buyers aged 18–35 with subsidized mortgage schemes.

The Netherlands exempts young buyers (aged 18–35) from real estate transfer taxes and offers significant mortgage-interest deductions.

Australia provides one-off grants and stamp duty exemptions via the First Home Owner Grant (FHOG).

Ireland co-invests in shared equity with first-time buyers to ease deposit burdens.

United States (selected states) offer homestead exemptions and targeted relief on property taxes for new homeowners.

“Dubai is entering this space with a solution that is not only globally competitive but locally relevant,” Alblooshi added. “It reflects a clear understanding of today’s economic realities and generational priorities. Just as global cities have rethought the affordability equation, Dubai is doing the same—while retaining its hallmark investor appeal.”

Aligned with the broader Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Real Estate Strategy 2033, the initiative is also expected to enhance long-term market stability by shifting the dynamic into end-user ownership.