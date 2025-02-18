Dubai-based international financial advisory Hoxton Wealth has announced several innovations to its Hoxton Wealth App, a platform designed to streamline financial management by enabling users to connect all their assets in one place, track their finances effortlessly, and gain valuable insights into their wealth flow. The new features will further enable users to connect, plan and grow their wealth with ease.

Since launching in April 2024, the Hoxton Wealth app has acquired over 6,000 users - the app is available to anyone, including people that aren’t Hoxton clients.

In a strategic move, Hoxton Wealth has integrated SnapTrade, a Y Combinator-backed company specializing in connecting retail investors to top trading tools. This integration grants the app access to over 20 leading retail brokerages, enabling users to link brokerage accounts and gain a comprehensive view of their investments.

With the SnapTrade integration, users can link their brokerage accounts to monitor their holdings and view their total portfolio value. They can also access a graphical representation of their holdings' growth over time with the connected broker. Additionally, the app now features official integrations with leading brokerages and crypto platforms, including Binance and Kraken, enabling clients to securely and automatically link their accounts with stable and reliable connections. SnapTrade provides access to over 125 million accounts in a single integration.

Chris Ball, Hoxton Wealth’s founder and managing partner explains: “Our partnership with SnapTrade further enriches the Hoxton Wealth App by expanding our account-linking capabilities and enhancing access to real-time data. This integration introduces new options for automatic connections, providing users with even greater clarity and control over their portfolios, ensuring they stay ahead in managing their wealth.”

In addition, improved account synchronisation automatically captures changes across investments, stocks and crypto on a daily basis.

Chris adds: “Life is full of possibilities and with Multiple Scenarios you can plan proactively for new steps that you might have in mind. We want Hoxton Wealth users to be able to explore different financial paths and multiple scenarios side by side, to make more informed decisions.

“Our data indicates that a significant proportion of people using the app are checking it on a daily basis, so we take pride in its ability to provide its users with an up-to-date view of their investments and overall position.”