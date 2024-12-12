The Project Management Institute (PMI) recently honored 50 exceptional young leaders who are transforming the world by leveraging their project management skills to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges. Among the rising leaders - all under 35 – who made it to the 2024 Future 50 list, are two noteworthy project professionals from DP World, once again underlining Dubai’s leading position in empowering impactful projects for the greater good of all.

The young honorees represent a diverse cohort of project professionals who are reshaping the future across industries like healthcare, environmental science, technology, and social justice. With 2.5 million project professionals required per year by 2030 to fill the current talent gap, the vital role of project management to build an inclusive, sustainable future for all and create meaningful change has never been more crucial.

"Many of the critical and complex challenges the world is facing will have to be addressed by a new generation of project professionals," said Pierre Le Manh, President and Chief Executive Officer at PMI. "It is inspiring to see how they are channeling their passion, talent, and creativity to address climate change, technological disruption, inequality, and other pressing issues in our societies. They demonstrate the true power of project management to drive meaningful change, and we are proud to celebrate their contributions."

“For true transformation to happen, highly skilled professionals must lead and inspire those around them to do the same,” said Hanny Alshazly M.Ed., Regional Managing Director of Middle East and North Africa at Project Management Institute (PMI). “The strong presence of project professionals from the MENA region in PMI’s 2024 Future 50 list bears testimony to the robust professionalism among young leaders whose passion and drive to embrace sustainable operations for the greater good of the future generations is commendable. As we celebrate them, we look forward to empowering even more young project professionals to help us shape our future.”

Ranked one of the top ten in-demand skills currently, the demand for skilled project managers capable of driving transformation to tackle global challenges such as climate change as well as ease AI adaption and technological innovation is currently at an all-time peak.

Among the top honorees in the 2024 Future 50 list is Abdulla Al Haidan, Group Senior Manager, Group Planning & Project Management at DP World, commended for his work in innovating infrastructure across industry sectors. As PM of innovative container stacking solutions at DP World, including the groundbreaking BOXBAY High Bay Storage system at Jebel Ali, his ability to deliver the project on time and on budget despite pandemic challenges was lauded. Having successfully completed the National Experts Program 3.0 and the UAE government’s Future Leaders program, Al Haidan, who served as site project manager for the Jebel Ali Rail Terminal, enhancing UAE's logistics infrastructure, is currently managing the expansion of DP World Luanda Port in Angola.

Abdulrahman Ahli, Group Director, Project Management at DP World, was celebrated for leading high-end global infrastructure projects with a nod to sustainability. Known for managing global infrastructure projects, his value engineering, project management skills, and role in driving innovation and sustainability has been appreciated by leadership at DP World. His strategic vision and execution of large-scale projects such as Jebel Ali Terminal 3, Berbera Port, DP World's first inland port in Rwanda, and Gresik Container Terminal, helped enhance global trade connectivity. He pioneered the integration of advanced, 3D construction technology for enhanced efficiency and precision in project delivery. Additionally, he championed sustainability initiatives like coral translocation and artificial reef development, ensuring projects contribute positively to environmental conservation.

These standout professionals are building, creating, and leading transformative projects that not only solve complex problems, but also help pave the way for a more inclusive, sustainable future. As they demonstrate, effective project management and project professionals have the power to create meaningful change.

Other honorees from the MENA region include Faisal Alsulami, Performance & Quality Senior Associate, Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Walid Yahfoufi, Projects Director, Glassline Industries from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Anas Aleassa, Micromentor, MENA Team Lead, Mercy Corps, Amman, Jordan, was recognized for his work empowering small enterprises to grow sustainably. Yacine Oualid, Minister from the Ministry of Knowledge Economy, Startups, and Micro-enterprises, Algiers, Algeria was celebrated for championing Algeria’s emerging entrepreneurs and talent.

The full 2024 Future 50 List includes:

Abdulrahman Ahli, PMP

Abdulla Al Haidan, PMP

Alejandra Muralles, PMP

Ananta Gopal Metange

Anas Aleassa, PMP

Ankita Bhatia, PMP, PSPO, PSM

Awa Bousso Dramé

Bahati Innocent

Benedikt Pielmeier

Bernardo Martins, PMP

Bledar Beqiri, PMP, CAPM

Capt. Reed Schafer, PMP

Celestin Nkeramihigo, PMP

Christoph Wlotzek

Cody Duplisea, PMP

Darkhantsetseg Erdenetsogt

Dr. Linzhuo Wang

Duong Thi Nhan

Faisal Alsulami, PMP

Graham Garland, PMP

Hollie Chapman

Jay Kiew, PMP

Jingyu Yu

José Eduardo Durán, CAPM, PMI-ACP, PMP

Joshua Willard, PMP

Juliano Denicol, Ph.D.

Kaushik Chandra L, PMP

Kathryn Williamson Hall

Kevin Kwakye-Safo, PMP, PMI-ACP

Konstantinos Souroullas, PMP

Kristen Moreno, PMP

Lâm Thu Nguyên

Lauren Szymura

Marco Carlos

María Gabriela Urdaneta Ocando, MGP, PMP, CSM, ITIL

Michelle Twardzik

Nguyên Thi Quynh Lan

Peiyao Ni

Prosperidade Sunguete

Rahim Thompson, CAPM, DASM

Robin Datko, PMP

Swati Pundir, PMP

Syed Saad, Ph.D., PPM

Thomas Barling, PMP

Vaibhavi (Vijay) Chavan

Viktoriia Honcharova, PMP

Walid Yahfoufi, PMP

Yacine Oualid

Yazhinidevi Devarajan

Zachary Almer, PMP

PMI invites everyone to learn more about these 50 rising stars and their groundbreaking projects by visiting PMI.org/Future50. The next generation of project professionals is here, and they are not just changing the way projects are managed—they’re changing the world.

-Ends-

