Dubai, UAE: TERRA TECH Ltd. (Terra), the MENA region’s first B2B-focused micro-mobility tech startup providing electric motorbikes with swappable battery solutions, has announced the arrival of their first fleet of electric motorbikes to their warehouse in Al Quoz. This marks a significant milestone for the startup as it supports the UAE's Year of Sustainability. The firm also aims to accelerate the nation’s development towards emissions-free delivery in the buildup to COP 28 later this year.

The arrival of Terra’s first electric motorbike fleet brings the firm one step closer to deploying its vehicles on the UAE's roads and making electric mobility an accessible reality for the local last-mile sector. The motorbikes and their swappable batteries have been developed and tested to withstand the UAE’s harsh heat conditions resulting in long battery life and a lesser need for batteries to be swapped frequently.

“We are pleased to unveil our first fleet of electric motorbikes, marking the next important growth phase as a business. As our bikes undergo final testing, our focus has shifted towards finalizing agreements with prominent partners in the UAE’s last-mile sector. We have received a positive response to our solutions, and numerous partners are eager to invest in the future,” said Hussam Zammar, Founder and Managing Director of Terra.

About TERRA TECH Ltd. (Terra)

Founded in 2021, TERRA TECH LTD is MENA’s first tech company that provides swappable battery solutions for use with its electric motorbikes enabling users to quickly swap out batteries at designated stations, eliminating the need for lengthy charging times. TERRA offers unique and forward-thinking approaches to energy distribution and consumption through Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) subscription models.

