Dubai, UAE – Dubai Yachts, an award-winning luxury yacht rental company, is pushing the boundaries of sustainable water tourism with a diverse range of eco-friendly adventures, including electric Jet Skis, eFoil surfboards, Jet Cars, and Wakesurfing. The company, known for its luxurious fleet of yachts and personalized cruising experiences, is now leading the charge in sustainable water sports — a sector rapidly gaining momentum as travelers seek greener alternatives for their vacations.

Since its inception in 2022 by Tarlan Musaev, Dubai Yachts has quickly established itself as a leader in the region’s luxury tourism market. Now, with the integration of cutting-edge, eco-conscious water activities, the company is setting a new standard for how water sports can be both thrilling and environmentally responsible.

Sustainable Water Sports on the Rise

The global demand for sustainable tourism is growing rapidly. According to a 2023 report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), sustainability has become one of the top priorities for travelers, with 60% of consumers globally saying they are more likely to choose eco-friendly experiences. In response, the marine industry is also evolving, with electric-powered boats and watercraft expected to make up 30% of global marine transport by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Dubai Yachts is embracing this shift by offering thrilling yet sustainable alternatives to traditional water sports.

Electric Jet Skis: Quiet, Clean, and Exhilarating

Dubai Yachts’ E-Jet Glide electric Jet Skis offer an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional gas-powered watercraft. Powered by advanced lithium-ion batteries, these electric Jet Skis provide a quiet, high-performance ride while eliminating carbon emissions, fuel consumption, and noise pollution. These environmentally-conscious vehicles can travel up to 50 kilometers on a single charge, making them perfect for both leisurely rides along Dubai’s coastline and high-speed thrills.

As Tarlan Musaev, CEO and Founder of Dubai Yachts, explains: “We’re witnessing a growing trend in eco-conscious luxury tourism, and our electric-powered watercraft are a perfect reflection of that. Our electric Jet Skis offer the same exhilarating experience but with a fraction of the environmental impact, making it a win-win for thrill-seekers and the planet alike.”

eFoil Rides: The Future of Surfing with Zero Emissions

The eFoil isn’t just an eco-friendly alternative; it’s a game-changer for water sports. Offering a zero-emission ride, the eFoil allows riders to glide effortlessly above the water with minimal environmental impact, all while being virtually whisper-quiet. This makes for a uniquely serene experience, free from the disruptive noise of traditional motorized surfboards. As demand for sustainable water activities surges, eFoil technology is expected to drive a rapid expansion in the market, with the global electric surfboard industry projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets. This highlights the growing shift toward cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable alternatives in the water sports sector.

“The eFoil is a game-changer in water sports,” says Musaev. “It allows riders to experience the thrill of gliding above the water, while being completely environmentally friendly. Our commitment to sustainability extends to every aspect of our operations, and the eFoil is a perfect example of that.”

Jet Car Ride: Eco-Friendly Speed Meets Luxury

“While our Jet Car Ride offers the adrenaline rush of a high-performance car on water, it also reflects our commitment to sustainability,” says Musaev. “We believe that luxury experiences don’t have to come at the expense of the environment, and we’re committed to providing guests with thrilling adventures that are also eco-conscious.”

Wakesurfing: A Sustainable Surfing Experience

Wakesurfing, an exciting water sport that involves riding the wake of a moving boat, has been gaining popularity for its fun, challenging nature — and now it’s being done in a more sustainable way. Wakesurfing allows participants to surf without being towed by a rope, gliding effortlessly across the water.

A Global Shift Toward Sustainable Water Sports

As the marine and tourism industries become increasingly focused on sustainability, Dubai Yachts is proud to be a pioneer in this shift, offering eco-friendly alternatives to traditional water sports that allow guests to enjoy the beauty of Dubai's waters while protecting the environment. The demand for sustainable travel is growing, and industry reports predict that the eco-tourism market will reach USD 1.7 trillion by 2028, driven by travelers seeking more responsible and environmentally conscious experiences.

Dubai Yachts’ move toward electric-powered watercraft and sustainable water sports comes at a pivotal time in the global tourism industry, which is embracing green technologies and sustainable practices. The company’s expansion into electric-powered activities is helping to set a new standard for how luxury water sports can be both exciting and eco-friendly.

