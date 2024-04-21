Dubai, UAE: In a first of its kind, 14-year-old Ahan Dasgupta’s social impact startup, Meri Mitti, has received recognition by the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (Government of India) and by Startup India.

This recognition not only lauds the Dubai teen’s's vision but also unlocks a myriad of advantages, including eligibility for coveted government funding. Through its pioneering platform, Meri Mitti enables artisans to sell their products directly to consumers around the globe, disrupting an exploitative system relying on middlemen. This will allow consumers to obtain a product at a fair price and ensure that artisans receive the full revenue for the product sold. Currently undergoing Beta testing, the Meri Mitti app promises to reshape the landscape of ethical commerce.

Ahan had been working on Meri Mitti from the tender age of 12. The company is currently registered as a non-profit in both India and Singapore, showcasing the commitment of the young founder to implement meaningful change on a global scale.

“It’s great to receive recognition, especially from the government,” Ahan stated. “And this is just the beginning. I hope Meri Mitti makes great strides in future”.

Singapore-born Ahan is a Year 10 student at Dubai International Academy (Emirates Hills). He moved to Dubai when he was 6, which only enriched his global perspective and fueled his passion for social entrepreneurship and sustainability.

For more information on Meri Mitti, please visit https://www.merimitti.org/.