Dubai, UAE – Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate, announced the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art facility by INDU Kishore Logistics at the Logistics District.

The facility, spanning approximately 23,000 square metres with a storage capacity of 75,000 pallets and a 22-metre height, is designed to handle e-commerce operations. It will leverage data-driven automation to streamline processes, enabling rapid turnaround times and ensuring an efficient and optimised flow of shipments.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South, said: “We are pleased to welcome INDU Kishore Logistics to our growing ecosystem. Their new facility reflects the increasing demand for advanced logistics capabilities in Dubai South, driven by our integrated infrastructure and seamless connectivity. We remain committed to enabling our partners with the ideal environment to expand, innovate, and support our leadership’s vision of positioning Dubai as a global logistics hub.”

Kishore Lakhani, Chairman of INDU Group, said: “INDU is proud to have developed a state-of-the-art, dedicated e-commerce facility strategically located in the heart of Dubai South. Completing this project within an ambitious 12-month timeline would not have been possible without the unwavering support and close collaboration of the Dubai South team. We extend our sincere gratitude to the leadership and management for their continued guidance and assistance throughout the project.”

Representing the pinnacle of logistical innovation encapsulated within a premier infrastructure network, Dubai South’s Logistics District offers premier services and operations as well as uninterrupted access to Jebel Ali Port via a bonded logistics corridor. The district comprises multiple zones, which have direct access to the cargo terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport; EZDubai, a fully dedicated e-commerce free zone; and a Contract Logistics Zone.