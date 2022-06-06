Dubai, UAE: Mr. Yaqoob Al Balooshi the Fresh Category Trade Dept. Manager at Union Coop revealed that the average quantity of fresh Fish products supplied to the various branches of the cooperative in Dubai daily ranges from 3 to 4 tons of local and imported fish and Crustaceans. He stresses that Union Coop’s Fishery section is operating at optimal capacity, moreover, the Fishery section in the new branches opened this past year with an increase in the types of local and imported fish to meet the demands of the shoppers.

He added that between 120 to 150 types of fresh local and imported fishes are supplied daily to the cooperative such as sherry, safi, hamour, Kanaad, bayah, Nagroor, Jash, Khabat, Qubab, Salmon, Shrimp, Seabass and different types of shrimp.

And he indicated that the strategic locations of the Union Coop branches scattered in various regions of Dubai, which is one of the unique family destinations for shopping, is designed to meet the needs of citizens and residents alike with all kinds of fresh meat, fish, vegetables and fruits at competitive prices through dedicated sections, which has contributed to an increase in demand since the beginning of this year 2022.

He pointed out that the Cooperative provided a new method of packaging that helps preserve the quality of fish and maintain the temperature of grilled and cooked items for a longer period, besides providing a new method of grilling beside the oven at nominal prices, indicating that the Fish departments are keen to offer services that suit the desires and demands of the Union Coop consumers, since the role of Cooperative is not only limited to providing high-quality products but also to provide free additional services such as cutting, cleaning and packaging while adhering to health & safety standards and conditions.

He added that the cooperative also provides a frying service in addition to a barbecue service to meet all tastes according to flavors at symbolic prices per Kg through experienced chefs, as it is keen to constantly provide the grill section with the best international cooking equipment, and is keen to follow the highest quality standards, whether in the fresh ingredients used or in other ingredients of vegetables and spices to offer Cooperative customers an exceptional tasting experience, in addition to providing the latest safety systems known globally.

In addition, he indicated that Cooperative employs qualified cadres who have good experience in the field of fish, as 7 employees work in large branches in each shift, and in small branches 3 employees in each shift. Furthermore, they are selected according to experience and general knowledge of types of fish and handling them to ensure that they are free from diseases and allergies due to their dealings with fish, ice and cooking, and they are trained periodically on training on how to receive fish and know the quality, storage, display, cleaning, cutting and grilling, table cleaning, cleaning and cutting equipment and tools to ensure the highest standards of safety, health and public safety.

