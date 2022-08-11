Dubai, UAE: The Director of Happiness and Marketing Dept. at Union Coop, ‘Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki’ revealed that Union Coop launched four promotional campaigns this August to reduce prices for several food products, including vegetables, fruits and other consumer goods, by up to 60% in all its branches in Dubai and through its Smart online store (App).

He added that the cooperative would also launch a ‘Super Sale’ campaign in the same month, which will be announced in all official communication channels. The ‘Super Sale’ campaign will offer discounts up to 70% on selected food, consumer and electronic products as a part of the Cooperative’s goals to delight consumers, meet their requirements and provide high-quality products to them at competitive prices. The efforts are also a part of Union Coop’s community initiatives to support all segments of society.

He pointed out that the cooperative has well-researched and distinguished plans to delight consumers, especially with the ‘back-to-school’ campaign that will also be during the current month, in which the discount rate will also reach more than 65%, in the form of 3 campaigns under ‘Back to School’, noting that the cooperative is developing a carefully prepared marketing plan that benefits everyone, and is in the interest of the consumer.

He explained that the August campaign has actually started and includes selected types of vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil and other essential food and consumer products that meet the desires and needs of consumers.

