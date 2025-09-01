Official visit highlights innovation in advancing electronic integration of judicial systems

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Rental Disputes Center today welcomed a high-level delegation from Dubai Police, led by H.E. Major General Hareb Muhammad Al Shamsi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. The visit was attended by His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, along with officials from the Execution Department, Judges, and representatives from both entities.

The visit marked a significant step toward advancing electronic payment mechanisms in cases involving financial settlements, with the aim of offering fully integrated, intelligent services to users. It also sought to align digital integration procedures between execution systems, arrest warrants, and other judicial processes.

Both sides underlined the importance of strategic collaboration in streamlining operations, accelerating legal procedures, and delivering cutting-edge digital services in line with Dubai’s smart transformation agenda.

His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center stated: "The milestone reflects the high-level coordination between the Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Police in sharing expertise and developing innovative solutions to manage financial and procedural cases. By embracing advanced digital tools and strengthening electronic connectivity, we aim to provide customers with flexible, user-friendly servicers while boosting operational efficiency and expediting judicial procedures. The partnership embodies a shared vision and reaffirms our commitment to digital transformation in the justice sector ensuring an exceptional experience for all concerned.”

The meeting also included a detailed review of proposed electronic integration mechanisms, along with discussions on upgrading the smart payment system to cover all relevant judicial processes and reducing reliance on traditional paperwork while enhancing service delivery.

For his side, H.E. Major General Hareb Muhammad Al Shamsi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “This collaboration reinforces Dubai Police’s dedication to building robust partnerships with key stakeholders to strengthen the judicial system with secure and modern technological solutions. We are committed to establishing a comprehensive digital infrastructure that enhances efficiency, ensures swift justice, and provides the public with reliable, advanced services. Such initiatives highlight Dubai’s leadership in driving sustainable digital transformation in line with global best practices."

The alignment between Dubai Police and the Rental Disputes Center underscores the importance of fostering innovation and leadership in digital justice, completely supporting Dubai’s Vision 2030 and enhancing its well-established judicial reputation both locally and internationally.

About Dubai Rental Disputes Center

Established under Decree No. (26) of 2013, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center is a specialized judicial body dedicated to resolving rental and jointly owned property disputes with speed and transparency through a pioneering digital framework. The Center has exclusive jurisdiction over rental disputes in Dubai and its free zones, playing a central role in maintaining stability across the property market. In addition to adjudication, it provides alternative solutions through its conciliation and mediation division and enforces rulings via a dedicated enforcement arm. The Center plays a pivotal role in fostering a secure and sustainable investment environment in the emirate.

