Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s real estate market continues to showcase its resilience and appeal as property sales experienced a 31% surge in the first half of 2024, according to leading analysts. This robust growth has prompted industry experts to forecast continued strength in property sales, rising values, and rapid absorption of new inventory through the remainder of the year.

The latest data underscores Dubai's position as a premier real estate destination, attracting both local and international investors. Analysts point to key factors driving this momentum, including investor-friendly policies, Dubai’s expanding infrastructure, and the continued influx of expatriates.

“Dubai’s real estate market is proving to be a beacon of stability and opportunity,” said Adham Younis, Group CEO of D&B Properties. “As we witness record-breaking sales and a surge in property values, it’s clear that Dubai continues to attract a global audience. I firmly believe this trend will carry through the remainder of 2024, supported by the city’s visionary leadership, cutting-edge developments, and unmatched investment incentives.”

Real estate developers are responding to this heightened demand by rapidly launching new projects. However, experts believe the market’s absorption rate will keep pace with the influx of new inventory, ensuring a balanced market and preventing any supply glut.

As Dubai continues to invest in smart city initiatives, sustainability, and innovation, the real estate market is expected to remain buoyant. Analysts predict that these developments will further solidify investor confidence, making 2024 a landmark year for the sector.

About D&B Properties:

D&B Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm in Dubai, specializing in residential, commercial, and off-plan properties. With a strong reputation for transparency, market expertise, and client satisfaction, D&B Properties offers a comprehensive suite of services, from property management to investment consultancy. Through a client-centric approach and deep market knowledge, the company continues to set new benchmarks in Dubai’s dynamic real estate sector.

For media inquiries, please contact:

houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals.

Follow D&B Properties on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dandbdubai

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dandbdubai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dandbdubai