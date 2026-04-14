Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Properties, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded contracts worth nearly AED 1.1 billion to Metac General Contracting Co. LLC for the construction of 850 townhouses at Villanova in Dubailand, accelerating the next phase of growth at one of Dubai’s most established family communities.

The award covers phase 1 and phase 2 of La Tilia, comprising 500 three-bedroom and 350 four-bedroom homes. Phase 1 will deliver 410 units, with phase 2 adding a further 440 homes.

Since its launch, Villanova has delivered 3,834 homes, reinforcing its position as a well-established suburban address for mid-market and upper mid-market properties. The expansion reflects sustained demand for integrated communities offering green space, connectivity, and proximity to key road networks and social infrastructure.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “The award of these contracts reflects continued demand for high-quality, family-focused communities in Dubai. Villanova has demonstrated strong buyer appeal, and this expansion builds on that momentum. Through disciplined execution and trusted partnerships, we remain focused on maintaining construction progress and delivering La Tilia to the standards our customers expect.”

La Tilia builds on Villanova’s Mediterranean-inspired architectural character and landscaped environment, incorporating pedestrian-friendly streets, parks, walking and cycling tracks, as well as integrated retail and community amenities within the master development.

Muhammad Sadiq Abdullah, General Manager of Metac General Contracting Co., said: “We are pleased to be entrusted with the delivery of La Tilia phases 1 and 2. Our priority will be quality execution and timely completion as Villanova continues to expand.”

Located in Dubailand with access to major arterial routes, Villanova is designed around contemporary family living, combining residential neighbourhoods with schools, retail and recreational facilities.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

About Dubai Holding: Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.

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