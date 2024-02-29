Dubai, UAE: Al Nabooda Automobiles L.L.C, the official distributor for Volkswagen in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has announced the official handover of the all-new Volkswagen Amarok to the Dubai Police fleet. With its ground-up redesign, powerful performance and off-road prowess, the Volkswagen Amarok will empower officers to effectively facilitate the safe journeys of motorists across Dubai.

Al Nabooda Automobiles has been a long-term partner of Dubai Police providing the fleet the most advanced vehicles in terms of performance, reliability, and utility. This partnership continues with the handover of the all-new Volkswagen Amarok aligning with the government’s commitment to enhancing collaboration between Government entities and the private sector.

H.E. Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: "We are delighted to cooperate with Al Nabooda Automobiles, a longstanding national company deeply committed to initiatives that positively enhance Dubai's image and its position as a top destination for living, working, tourism, and investment. We are confident that these cars will contribute to enhancing both the traffic and security sectors, thereby supporting police operations and achieving the strategic goals of maintaining road safety and community security."

His Excellency emphasized the General Command of Dubai Police's commitment to equipping the tourist security patrol fleet with the latest luxury models. These vehicles will not only enhance the security presence of the tourist police but also serve as a bridge between the police, tourists, visitors, and the members of the public.

With impressive on and off-road capabilities, the Amarok can handle the toughest of jobs, making it a dependable workhorse for Dubai Police Officers, boasting a remarkable towing capacity of up to 3,500 kg. The Amarok's maximum payload has increased recently to 1.19 tonnes, making it even more capable in mission critical situations.

K Rajaram, CEO, Al Nabooda Automobiles, said, "We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the Dubai Police adding a new dimension to the fleet this year. On and off-road the Amarok has exceptional levels of performance that will assist officers in their daily duties, while also offering the power and versatility to adapt to unexpected scenarios that call upon its towing and load capabilities. The safe travel of motorists on the roads of Dubai is a priority Al Nabooda and Dubai Police share and we believe the Amarok can play a vital role.”

Equipped with an advanced 4Motion all-wheel-drive system and a differential lock, the Amarok is a true off-roading champion that is able to adapt to suit any terrain that Dubai Police officers may encounter. The 4MOTION system allows for individually adjustable drive modes, with 4 different modes available to conquer any type of surface. Depending on the drive mode, the 4MOTION system allows for distribution of the drive force of the two all-wheel drive systems between the front axle and rear axle. The fourth mode offers intelligent power distribution to all four wheels via a multi-plate clutch.

The Volkswagen Amarok represents performance and function and has a stylish design that marks a leap forward in pickup aesthetics. Boasting powerful turbocharged engines, innovative all-wheel drive systems, and an array of cutting-edge features. The redesigned exterior also features powerful LED headlights across all models and IQ.

Safety and convenience are paramount in the Volkswagen Amarok, featuring over 25 advanced assistance systems to assist drivers and enhance overall road safety, including intelligent speed control assistance, parking assistance, 360-degree all-round view, lane change assistance, and road sign recognition, the Amarok prioritizes effortless and safe driving.

